WATCH: Harry Styles Conducts Pregnant Fan’s Gender Reveal And We Can’t Stop Watching The Video

30 September 2021, 15:46

Harry Styles opened a pregnant fan's baby gender results
Harry Styles opened a pregnant fan's baby gender results. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Just when you thought Harry Styles couldn’t get any cuter….

Harry Styles is giving us the content we never knew we needed on Love on Tour, and this week he took the audience's excitement to another level after noticing a fan in the crowd asked him to open her baby’s gender results.

Bringing her friend along the women wrote over their two signs: “I’m having a baby please make it your business… and open these gender results.”

Lil Nas X Praises Doja Cat In Latest Interview

Harry took his time to open the envelope, keeping the thousands of fans in Nashville on their toes, before holding the slip of paper in the air and announcing: “A little baby girl.”

Harry Styles' tour has been everything fans wanted and more
Harry Styles' tour has been everything fans wanted and more. Picture: Getty

He then fell to his knees fake-crying and joked: “That’s what I wanted, is that what you wanted?”

Haz even spoke to the expectant fan’s husband on the phone to share the happy news with him.

We’ve been reading fans’ reactions on Twitter through teary eyes ever since, and the responses are just as wholesome.

“Stop aw that’s so cute,” one person replied.

Harry Styles is on Love on Tour
Harry Styles is on Love on Tour. Picture: Getty

“Her sign was so cute and clever,” commented another.

“That was the sweetest,” tweeted a third fan.

That’s not the only heartfelt moment to come from Harry’s tour this week, after he helped one fan’s proposal during one of his shows after noticing her sign which read: “Convince my boyfriend to propose.”

He also gave another fan dating advice after reading her sign: “Should I text him?”

Harry has months of tour dates ahead and all we can say is thank you for keeping us fed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Leigh-Anne Pinnock release her first solo song?

Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock Releasing A Solo Single For Her Upcoming Film?

All the rules to the challenges in Squid Game explained

What Are The Rules Of Squid Game?

Jung Ho-Yeon's Instagram has blown up...

This Squid Game Actor Has Gained Over 8 Million Followers

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance...

Taylor Swift Was A Bridesmaid At An Intimate London Wedding

Lil Nas X gets real about his relationship with Doja Cat

Lil Nas X Has So Many Words Of Adoration For Doja Cat In Candid Admission

Is Squid Game based on a true story? Inside the inspiration behind the Netflix series

Is Squid Game Based On A True Story?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him