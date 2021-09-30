Lil Nas X Has So Many Words Of Adoration For Doja Cat In Candid Admission

Lil Nas X gets real about his relationship with Doja Cat. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Lil Nas X spilt the tea on what it's like working with Doja Cat!

Lil Nas X and Doja Cat have an amazing relationship both professionally and socially!

In the 22-year-old rapper's latest interview, he couldn't help but gush over his collaborator and praise her unique work ethic.

The talented pair have been in the same circles for some time now as the trajectory of both their careers skyrocketed to crazy heights in the last two years.

Lil Nas X has nothing but words of praise for Doja Cat. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

Most recently, Doja bagged a coveted feature spot on Lil Nas' hotly-anticipated debut album, 'Montero'.

The 'Need To Know' songstress collaborated with her pal on the sixth track of the record, 'Scoop'.

Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have always supported one another's careers. Picture: Doja Cat/Instagram

In an interview with Apple Music, the 'Industry Baby' musician dished on what it's like working with Miss Doja Cat!

He said: "She's a fun person, she takes things seriously but doesn't take things seriously – you know what I mean?

"She takes what she does seriously like you can tell she puts a lot of effort into everything she does."

Lil Nas didn't hold back with his words of adoration for the star: "Her music, her videos, her personality is very colourful."

He continued to sing her praises to Apple Music's host, Zane Lowe: "But, she's not going around like 'I am the best, I am the queen of everything'."

What a glowing review from Lil Nas X! We hope that their working relationship continues and that we get to see many more collaborations in the future!

