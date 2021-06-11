Doja Cat Tells Us What We ‘Need To Know’ In New Song Lyrics
11 June 2021, 10:48 | Updated: 11 June 2021, 10:54
Doja Cat has released a new bop called ‘Need To Know’ from her upcoming album ‘Planet Her’ and the lyrics are pretty raunchy.
Doja Cat is making her long-anticipated comeback in the form of her new song ‘Need To Know’.
The new bop is part of Doja’s third album ‘Planet Her’, which is set to drop on June 25.
She recently revealed the stunning artwork showing her floating in space, alongside the track-list which boasts a star-studded list of collaborations and we can’t wait to hear them!
This comes after Doja recently released the first single from her upcoming album - ‘Kiss Me More’ featuring SZA.
Fans have been gearing up to hear her other new bops including her collaborations with Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.
As we get to know more about ‘Planet Her’, let’s take a look at the meaning behind her new song lyrics for ‘Need To Know’.
Doja Cat ‘Need To Know’ song lyrics meaning
Doja sings about pursuing a new love interest in ‘Need To Know’ as she tries to understand if they’re on the same page, with some very risqué lyrics about her bedroom antics.
We'll just let you listen to the song yourself and piece together the meaning...
Doja Cat 'Need To Know' full lyrics
[Intro]
Yeah
[Chorus]
Wanna know what it's like (Like)
Baby, show me what it's like (Like)
I don't really got no type (Type)
I just wanna f*** all night
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)
Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)
I just been fantasizin' (Size)
And we got a lotta time (Time)
Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)
Gotta know what it's like (Like)
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah
Baby, I need to know, mmm
[Verse 1]
What's your size? (Size)
Add, subtract, divide ('Vide)
Daddy don't throw no curves (Curves)
Hold up, I'm goin' wide (Wide)
We could just start at ten (Ten)
Then we can go to five (Five)
I don't play with my pen (Pen)
I mean what I writе
Yeah-yeah, woah-woah-woah
I just can't help but bе sexual (Oh)
Tell me your schedule (Yeah)
I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby
Just sayin' I'm flexible (Yeah)
I do what I can to get you off (Yeah)
Might just f*** him with my makeup on (Yeah)
Eat it like I need an apron on (You okay?)
Eat it 'til I need to change my thong (You okay?)
We could do it to your favorite song (You okay?)
Take a ride into the danger zone
You know my ***** be buggin' me
I just be wonderin' if you can f*** on me better
Itchin' for me like an ugly sweater
Need it in me like a Chuck E. need cheddar
I need to know
[Chorus]
Wanna know what it's like (Like)
Baby, show me what it's like (Like)
I don't really got no type (Type)
I just wanna f*** all night
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)
Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)
I just been fantasizin' (Size)
And we got a lotta time (Time)
Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)
Gotta know what it's like (Like)
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah
Baby, I need to know, mmm
[Bridge]
You're exciting, boy, come find me
Your eyes told me, "Girl, come ride me"
F*** that feeling both us fighting
Could he try me? (Yeah) Mmm, most likely
[Verse 2]
Tryna see if you could handle this a**
Prolly give his a** a panic attack
Sorry if I gave a random erection
Prolly thinkin' I'm a telekinetic
Oh, wait, you a fan of the magic?
Poof, p**** like an Alakazam
I heard from a friend of a friend
That that d*** was a ten out of ten
I can't stand it, just one night me
Clink with the drink, gimme a sip
Tell me what's your kink, gimme the d***
Spank me, slap me, choke me, bite me (Ew)
Oh, wait, I can take it (Ah)
Give a f*** 'bout what your wifey's sayin' (Yeah)
[Chorus]
Wanna know what it's like (Like)
Baby, show me what it's like (Like)
I don't really got no type (Type)
I just wanna f*** all night
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)
Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)
I just been fantasizin' (Size)
And we got a lotta time (Time)
Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)
Gotta know what it's like (Like)
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah
Baby, I need to know, mmm
