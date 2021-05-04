Exclusive

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

4 May 2021, 08:43

Doja Cat has confirmed collaborations with SZA and The Weeknd, and it looks like she may be working with Megan Thee Stallion soon, too.

Doja Cat's upcoming album is set to feature a lot of collaborations, including her recent hit, 'Kiss Me More', which features SZA, and another song with The Weeknd.

But when the 'Say So' popstar joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, she may have also confirmed a hit with her close friend, Megan Thee Stallion.

Doja Cat is rumoured to be collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Getty

After Sian Welby questioned whether or not the 'Savage' chart-topper would be appearing on her album, 'Planet Her', Doja quickly left the Zoom call.

"You can't get things out of me like this," said Doja Cat after she returned to the call. "This is violence. This is violence," she said, before jokingly leaving the call once more.

As she refused to deny the collaboration, we will take that as confirmation that we can expect a HUGE hit between the pair soon.

