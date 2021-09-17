Lil Nas X Wishes For Love In 'That's What I Want' Lyrics

What is 'That's What I Want' about? Picture: Lil Nas X/YouTube

By Savannah Roberts

The latest single from 'Montero' sees Lil Nas X yearn for love. Let's delve inside the 'That's What I Want' lyrics...

Lil Nas X's hotly-anticipated studio album, 'Montero', is officially here!

With the release of the self-titled debut album is another single and music video to follow up the success of 'Industry Baby'.

'That's What I Want' is a punchy upbeat track that sees the 22-year-old profess his desire to love and be loved – it's an ode to the struggles of dating within the LGBTQ+ community.

Here's the lyrical lowdown on the pop prodigy's newest release...

Lil Nas X releases his debut album 'Montero'. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

What are Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' lyrics about?

Nas spends the majority of the song wishing for another half and questioning why he can't find what he's looking for.

The 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' musician hits the ground running with the first line, singing: "Need a boy who can cuddle with me all night."

He references his past failed loves, "I'm known for givin' love away", but confesses that he is not discouraged from trying to find it again.

Lil Nas X releases another music video. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

Lil Nas doesn't hold back in the chorus as he's completely transparent about his desires:

"I want, someonе to love me

I need, someonе who needs me"

Throughout the track the young star references his experiences of dating as a black LGBTQ+ man.

Lil Nas X's newest music video

The 'Old Town Road' singer is known for his show-stopping music videos – and he's added another gem to his growing collection!

Within just five hours of being uploaded to YouTube, the 'That's What I Want' music video surpassed one million views.

The rapper makes several references to the cult-classic LGBTQ+ film, Brokeback Mountain, throughout his latest video. The 2005 flick is about two shepherds that fall in love despite both having wives.

Billy Porter also makes a cameo performance during a wedding scene towards the end of the music video.

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' full lyrics

Need a boy who can cuddle with me all night

Keep me warm, love me long, be my sunlight

Tell me lies, we can argue, we can fight

Yeah, we did it before, but we'll do it tonight

That afro black boy with the gold teeth

He dark skin, lookin' at me like he know me

I wonder if he got the G or the B

Let me find out and see, he comin' over to me, yeah



These days, I'm way too lonely

I'm missin' out, I know

These days, I'm way too alone

And I'm known for givin' love away but



I want, someonе to love me

I need, someonе who needs me

'Cause it don't feel right when it's late at night

And it's just me in my dreams

So I want, someone to love

That's what I f****n' want



Look, you know it's harder to find in these times

But I got nothin' but love on my mind (My mind)

I need a baby while I'm in my prime

Need an adversary to my down and weary

Like, tell me there's life when I'm stressin' at night

Be like, "You'll be okay" and, "Everything is alright," uh

Love me or nothin' 'cause I'm not wanting anything

But your loving, your body, and a little bit of your brain



These days, I'm way too lonely

I'm missin' out, I know

These days, I'm way too alone

And I'm known for givin' love away but



I want, someone to love me

I need, someone who needs me

'Cause it don't feel right when it's late at night

And it's just me in my dreams

So I want, someone to love

That's what I f****n' want

I want, someone to love me

I need, someone who needs me

'Cause it don't feel right when it's late at night

And it's just me in my dreams

So I want, someone to love

That's what I f****n' want

