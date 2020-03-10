5 One Direction Baking Ideas To Make Whilst Working From Home

There are various One Direction inspired baking ideas. Picture: PA

We’ve rounded up five One direction inspired baking ideas you can try whilst you’re working from home, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During the season where people are working from home due to coronavirus, we understand that it’s hard to be entertained out of office, so we’ve come up with the most productive activity and of course, it’s One Direction inspired.

Look no further, we’ve rounded up a procrasti-bake list - here are five cake ideas in the style of the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ hitmakers; Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

Liam Pane

Liam Payne's name inspired the bread baking idea. Picture: holycowvegan

Pane Toscano is a Tuscan bread, similar to sourdough, but saltless.

Here’s how you can make it:

- 2 tsp active dry yeast

- 470ml lukewarm water

- Between 500-750g all-purpose flour

- 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil



Follow the exact instructions here.

You and me got a whole lot of past-ry

Croissants can start your day just as well as One Direction. Picture: bakingamoment

There’s nothing better than a pastry in the morning with a cup of coffee and that’s why croissants are 1D inspired - because they’re the best thing to wake up to!

To make the breakfast-favourite, you’ll need:

- 1kg all purpose flour

- 68g of sugar

- 4 teaspoons active dry yeast

- 2 1/4 teaspoons salt

- 275g unsalted butter

- 250ml milk (you may need more)

- Egg wash (1 large egg beaten with a tsp of water)



Here’s the recipe.

Drag me upside-down cake

The pineapple upside-down cake isn't as hard to make as it looks. Picture: bettycrocker

‘Drag Me Down’ is arguably one of the biggest bangers to ever grace the music world and with the lyrics ‘You’ve never seen it look so easy’, we can definitely apply it to this cake option.

Pineapple upside-down cake just sounds like too many words to bake, but we have a shortcut of just mixing the ingredients with a ready-bought cake mix.

What else you’ll need:

- 55g butter

- 200g packed brown sugar

- 1 can pineapple slices

- 1 jar of cherries

- vegetable oil and eggs to stir in with the ready mixture



The recipe is here.

Little tins

Cupcakes are the go-to baked good for an easy snack. Picture: goodtoknow

When the boys sang 'You can’t go to bed without a cup of tea’ in 'Little Things', we felt that.

And what’s better than having a cup of tea? One with little tins of cupcakes obviously!

You’ll need:

- 250g unsalted butter, softened

- 250g caster sugar

- 250g self-raising flour

- Pinch of salt

- 4 medium eggs

- 4 tablespoons milk

The recipe is here.

Best sponge ever

We came up with great ways of procrastinating and involving One Direction. Picture: Oetker

Officially changing the lyrics to ‘and we danced all night after the best sponge ever’, and we hope you’re on board!

You will need:

- 225g unsalted butter or margarine

- 225g caster sugar

- 225g self-raising flour (sieved)

- 2-3 drops vanilla extract

- 4 medium eggs

For the Icing:

- 75g unsalted butter

- 2-3 drops vanilla extract

- about 30 ml milk (Or warm water)

- 60g strawberry jam

Here's the full recipe.

