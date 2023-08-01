'Euphoria' Actor Angus Cloud Dies Aged 25

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has died. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Angus Cloud, who played ‘Fez’ on Euphoria, has died aged 25.

Cloud died on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist confirmed.

A statement from the actor’s family said: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.”

The Euphoria star was ‘in a battle with mental health’ after he buried his father last week.

Angus Cloud has died aged 25. Picture: Getty

Angus Cloud played Fezco on Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement read.

They added: “We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The cause of Cloud’s death hasn’t been given.

Just two weeks ago he posted a photo of his dad on Instagram with the caption: “miss u breh.”

Euphoria cast gather for HBO Max event in NYC

Javon Walton, who played Fez’s brother Ashtray shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote: “rest easy brother.”

He also posted a photo of the two on Instagram Stories with the caption: “Forever family.”

Alexa Demie who plays Maddy on the show simply shared a broken heart emoji to her Stories.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.