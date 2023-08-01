'Euphoria' Actor Angus Cloud Dies Aged 25

1 August 2023, 09:40 | Updated: 1 August 2023, 09:45

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has died
Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has died. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Angus Cloud, who played ‘Fez’ on Euphoria, has died aged 25.

Cloud died on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist confirmed.

A statement from the actor’s family said: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.”

The Euphoria star was ‘in a battle with mental health’ after he buried his father last week.

Here’s Who Will Be In The Cast Of Euphoria Series 3

Angus Cloud has died aged 25
Angus Cloud has died aged 25. Picture: Getty
Angus Cloud played Fezco on Euphoria
Angus Cloud played Fezco on Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement read.

They added: “We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The cause of Cloud’s death hasn’t been given.

Just two weeks ago he posted a photo of his dad on Instagram with the caption: “miss u breh.”

Euphoria cast gather for HBO Max event in NYC

Javon Walton, who played Fez’s brother Ashtray shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote: “rest easy brother.”

He also posted a photo of the two on Instagram Stories with the caption: “Forever family.”

Alexa Demie who plays Maddy on the show simply shared a broken heart emoji to her Stories.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

More News

See more More News

Taylor is an IRL angel...

9 Times Taylor Swift Has Given Back To Her Fans And Crew

Is Molly Marsh appearing on Love Island?

Love Island's Molly Marsh: Panto Actress' Career, Age And Her Soap Star Mum

Meet Love Island series 10 star Tyrique Hyde

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, Famous Dad & Which Football Team He Plays For

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far

Who Left Love Island? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Harry Styles has 'Olivia' tattooed on his thigh

Harry Styles Got A Tattoo For Ex Olivia Wilde

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star