Here’s Who Will Be In The Cast Of Euphoria Series 3

Euphoria is expected to return for series three in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Euphoria season three has fans eagerly awaiting its release, but who will be in the cast?

Euphoria isn’t due to resume until 2024 after the last series wrapped in early 2022, but that hasn’t stopped fans trawling the internet for updates on the new season.

The latest news to emerge about the next season is that Zendaya has reportedly signed a new contract which will make her $1 million (£800k) per episode.

Zendaya won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role as Rue Bennett on the HBO drama so it’s no wonder she re-negotiated her deal for the series, which she became executive producer of on series two.

Meanwhile, Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, has left the series, announcing her departure in September 2022.

Here’s who is likely to return to Euphoria series three.

Zendaya has negotiated a new deal for Euphoria series 3. Picture: Alamy

The cast of Euphoria series three

No one has officially been announced as coming back for Euphoria series three, but here’s who is likely to star.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Storm Reid as Gia Bennett

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Angus Cloud as Fezco

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Algee Smith as Chris McKay

Dominic Fike as Elliot

The cast of Euphoria series two. Picture: Getty

The third series of Euphoria has fans hopeful that a lot of questions will be answered after a number of cliffhangers at the end of series two.

The biggest mystery fans want to know is whether Fez will return after being accidentally shot by Ashtray, which Fez tried to take the blame for.

