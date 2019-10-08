Selena Gomez Praised For ‘Sharing Her Most Vulnerable Times’ As She Posts 'Sad’ Make-Up Free Selfie From Bed

Selena's fans couldn't help noticing she looks sad in the selfie. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez has been praised for ’sharing her most vulnerable times’ on social media.

Selena Gomez is one of the most followed people on the planet and her Instagram is filled with luxury holiday snaps and glamorous selfies.

However, she recently shared a make-up free photograph of herself curled up in bed looking super sad and fans have now praised her for being so honest.

Selena Gomez Says Past Year Has Been ‘Scariest Of Her Life’ As She Details Mental Health Battle

The ‘Back To You’ singer, who was recently photographed hanging out with Niall Horan, captioned the snap: “Me, all the time.”

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comment section with messages of love and support, and the singer, who is very vocal about her struggles with mental health, was praised for ‘sharing her most vulnerable times’.

One follower wrote: “You’ve been a source of inspiration to so many of us. We love you Selena. Thanks for opening up and sharing your most vulnerable times with us.”

Many speculated her ‘sad’ expression was down to her Lupus. Selena was diagnosed with the systemic autoimmune disease in 2015 and was forced to cancel a singing tour and undergo chemotherapy. In September 2017, she announced she had received a kidney transplant from close friend Francia Raisa.

One fan wrote: “Flare ups really suck. I've been living with SLE for more than 20 years now and I completely hear you girl. Ignore the world and take care of you, sending very gentle hugs and if I could I would send you energy.”

Another added: “Please lord heal her help her get better sending her healing energy love light tons of blessings her way always.”

