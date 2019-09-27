Selena Gomez Says Past Year Has Been ‘Scariest Of Her Life’ As She Details Mental Health Battle

Selena Gomez opened up about her difficult past year. Picture: PA Images

Selena Gomez gave a candid speech about the recent battles with her mental health.

Selena Gomez took a step away from the limelight over the past year to focus on her mental health, and she’s now feeling “happier and healthier” than ever after seeking the advice of doctors and being supported by her family and friends.

Earlier this month the ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ singer, who's thought to be the reason behind Charlie Puth's new single, attended the McLean Hospital’s Annual Dinner where she received an honorary award and even stepped onto the stage to talk about her personal battle with mental health, revealing she couldn’t even smile when things became too much.

She said in her acceptance speech: “Last year I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I wasn't able to stay all kept up and together. I wasn't able to keep a smile or to keep things looking normal. It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life.”

Selena explained she sought support and received a clear diagnosis from doctors which helped her make sense of why she’d been feeling the way she had.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star continued: “I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved. Terrified, obviously, because that veil was lifted, but relieved that I had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety.”

After educating herself on what was happening to her and speaking with people who were suffering from a similar thing, Selena was guided through her journey with an amazing support network.

The 27 year old said she’s still not completely past her struggles, but feels in control of her emotions and thoughts, adding: “Although this does not mean that it has all gone away, I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work, that I am happier, I am healthier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I've ever been. So I’m very happy about that.”

The pop star has had a difficult few years, after entering rehab in 2014 to cope with her Lupus diagnosis and treatments before returning in 2016 for anxiety and depression.

One year later, she underwent a kidney transplant thanks to her best friend acting as a donor, and returned to rehab in 2018 to concentrate on therapy, meditation and healthy eating. She quit social media upon her return but was readmitted a few months later after reportedly becoming “despondent and emotional” over a low white blood cell count.

Since then, Selena has removed Instagram from her phone and keeps official public appearances to a minimum.

