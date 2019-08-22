Charlie Puth New Song 'I Warned Myself: Lyrics & Selena Gomez Connection Explained

22 August 2019, 17:19

Charlie Puth's new single 'I Warned Myself' lyrics explained
Charlie Puth's new single 'I Warned Myself' lyrics explained. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Charlie Puth's brand new single 'I Warned Myself' has arrived and some fans believe the song may be about a certain Selena Gomez.

Charlie Puth's new single 'I Warned Myself' is the first taste of new music from the 'See You Again' singer since his album 'Voicenotes' and fans already have some questions about the lyrics.

First of all, it's probably important to point out that Charlie has once again came through with another smash hit in the form of 'I Warned Myself' but that doesn't mean people haven't been making their own conclusions about the song's meaning.

Charlie Puth's 'I Warned Myself' video
Charlie Puth's 'I Warned Myself' video. Picture: YouTube

Charlie had already tweeted out the meaning behind the track before its release; he said, "I Warned Myself” is about a vicious cycle of going back to someone continuously, knowing deep down that they aren’t any good for you."

Fans have linked the single directly to his brief relationship with Selena Gomez. One fan tweeted, "I feel like Charlie Puth’s new song I Warned Myself is about Selena Gomez. Why? All the chicks in the video look like her #justsaying".

Here are the full lyrics to 'I Warned Myself' by Charlie Puth:

I warned myself that I shouldn't play with fire
But I can tell that I'll do it one more time
Don't trust in myself, no good for my health
You mess with my heart, now you're the reason why

Do you remember when you told me
I don't have to worry?
He's overseas, out on his tour
He'll be okay without me
You said you had nothing to hide
That you left him long ago
I shoulda known that was a lie

I warned myself that I shouldn't play with fire
But I can tell that I'll do it one more time
Don't trust in myself, no good for my health
You mess with my heart, now you're the reason why

I warned myself that I shouldn't play with fire
But I can tell that I'll do it one more time
Don't trust in myself, no good for my health
You mess with my heart, now you're the reason why

Do you remember when you said
Do not tell anybody?
'Cause if you do I'll be the first
To put my hands around your thr-
If you had nothing to hide
Why is no one supposed to know
I shoulda known that was a lie

I warned myself that I shouldn't play with fire
But I can tell that I'll do it one more time
Don't trust in myself, no good for my health
You mess with my heart, now you're the reason why

I warned myself that I shouldn't play with fire
But I can tell that I'll do it one more time
Don't trust in myself, no good for my health
You mess with my heart, now you're the reason why

