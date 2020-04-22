Exclusive

Charlie Puth Premiered His New Song 'Sick' From His 'Quarantine Album'

22 April 2020, 00:04 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 00:19

Charlie Puth showed off some brand new music during his piano lesson with Roman Kemp on Instagram live.

Charlie Puth allowed us all to hear a little sneak peek into some of the music he's been making whilst in isolation. The 'Attention' star decided to premiere a small snippet of the song after our very own Roman Kemp quizzed Charlie on his music.

Charlie dropped into an Instagram live to teach Roman a little piano before revealing the audio to his new song.

Charlie Puth Didn’t Make His Bed Before One World: Together At Home Performance And We Couldn’t Relate More

Charlie Puth on Capital's Instagram live
Charlie Puth on Capital's Instagram live. Picture: Capital

Roman quizzed Charlie, "You've done the Voicenotes album, when are we going to hear the quarantine album?"

Without hesitating, Charlie played a gorgeous new song for the thousands of viewers and Roman as well as admitting afterwards that song is a little heavy; "That's like, woah, woah, heavy stuff but that's something... there's a whole bunch of stuff".

Fans have already voiced their approval of the song and want more! One fan wrote, "Omg it was amazing song. I can't wait for the full version" with another adding, "omg that sounds so beautiful!!".

Charlie Puth - 'Sick' Lyrics

That was before you got sick. Before you found out.

Before when everything was perfect.

But now it's all upside down.

If God could grant me one wish for today

I would take your pain. And take your place right now.

The pair also joked that new single 'Boyfriend' by Selena Gomez sounded a lot like Kanye West's 'Fade' too. Charlie described the similarity between the singles as 'a nod' from Selena to Kanye.

