WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Embarrasses Charlie Puth With A Question About Brussels Sprouts

28 October 2019, 08:18

Charlie Puth was left shocked and confused after his friend, Hailee Steinfeld, quizzed him about his past and Brussels sprouts.

Charlie Puth was left a little embarrassed when his friend, Hailee Steinfeld, probed him about Brussels sprouts.

The 'Starving' singer asked Charlie what his relationship with Brussels sprouts was.

"Just out of curiosity. I don't know why I remember you having a thing about Brussels sprouts," teased Hailee.

"Why? Why? Why?" protested the 'Mother' singer, before joking that they're just "tiny fart balls." He went on to refuse that there wasn't a deeper meaning or humiliating anecdote behind the vegetable.

Charlie Puth went on to accurately work out what key Hailee asked him the question in. If anyone knows the truth between Charlie and sprouts, can you please tell us?

