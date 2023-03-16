Charlie Puth And Sabrina Carpenter's Upcoming Collaboration Has Already Broken The Internet

By Capital FM

A Charlie Puth and Sabrina Carpenter collaboration?! Don’t mind if we do!

Charlie Puth and Sabrina Carpenter blew us all away with a surprise announcement in the form of an unexpected collaboration.

Little is known about the track just yet - but what we do know is that fans everywhere have been sent into meltdown over the 13-second snippet.

Sabrina Carpenter On The 'Painful' Inspiration Behind 'Emails I Can't Send' Track

Charlie took to TikTok on March 15 to share a clip shortly after tweeting that “the start of something special comes tonight”.

The teaser then shows the ‘See You Again’ hitmaker sitting in a candlelit room with Sabrina as they play a game of Operation.

Sabrina Carpenter and Charlie Puth have a collaboration coming. Picture: Alamy

Charlie Puth revealed his track with Sabrina Carpenter comes out on March 31. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Nonsense’ songstress carefully removes the heart and holds it up to Charlie as he tells her: “I always knew you had a tiny, tiny heart.”

A snippet of the song then comes into play as we hear the sound of a piano - and the clip cuts out right after we see Charlie and Sabrina sharing a kiss.

The ‘Attention’ singer tagged the Disney alum in the video and simply captioned it with the release date, revealing the collab is set to drop on March 31st.

SABRINA CARPENTER AND CHARLIE PUTH KISSING LIKE WHAT THE F???? — Ariela (@AriSomarribas) March 16, 2023

CHARLIE PUTH & SABRINA CARPENTER COLLAB?????? omg it’s happeninggggggg — oof (@oofpina) March 16, 2023

Understandably, fans were freaking out in the comments, with one fan writing: “DID THEY JUST KISS???” whilst another penned: “I DON'T KNOW IF I WANT TO BE SABRINA OR IF I WANT TO BE CHARLIE.”

“IM SORRY WHAT BACK UP,” added a third fan, while another joked: “Don’t ask me the color of anything [sic].”

We need answers too, so let the countdown begin!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital