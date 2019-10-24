WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Was Responsible For Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Relationship

Hailee Steinfeld admitted that she helped introduce Sophie Turner to her now-husband, Joe Jonas.

Where were you when Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shook the world by getting married in Las Vegas?

It turns out that this relationship may not have happened if it wasn't for Pitch Perfect 2 star, Hailee Steinfeld.

Talking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about her upcoming series, Dickinson, conversation quickly moved on to her mates, Sophie and Joe.

"Sophie and Joe are two very good friends of mine," said the 'Starving' singer. "I will never forget when she called me, and was like 'Hailee, what do you think of Joe Jonas?'"

Hailee continued to say that she spoke to the Game of Thrones star about Joe, telling her how awesome he is, and how much she loved him.

She went on to praise the couple's love. Sophie and Joe Jonas were said to have met in November 2016, after they were introduced to each other via mutual friends.

Sophie seemingly confirmed their relationship at the beginning of 2017, when she shared a photo of the 'Cool' performer smoking a cigar in Miami. Eight months later, the pair adopted a husky puppy together.

Diplo leaked the couple's wedding on his Instagram Story, after the pair secretly got married after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.