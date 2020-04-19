Charlie Puth Didn’t Make His Bed Before One World: Together At Home Performance And We Couldn’t Relate More

Charlie Puth went viral for performing in front of his unmade bed for One World: Together at Home. Picture: Getty / GlobalCitizen/YouTube

People have a lot to say about the fact Charlie Puth didn’t make his bed before his One World: Together at Home performance.

Charlie Puth’s performance of ‘See You Again’ couldn’t be more apt for the current global crisis, bringing fans to tears with his emotional performance for One World: Together at Home from his family home.

But unfortunately it wasn’t just his incredible vocals that got him trending on Twitter.

The 28-year-old, who moved back in to his parents' house before lockdown, had clearly recorded the clip from his childhood bedroom but had forgotten to make his bed before showing the room to millions across the world.

Charlie Puth later said he hasn't made his bed since 2008. Picture: Global Citizen/YouTube

While some found the mishap hilarious, others pointed out: “Charlie Puth is the only person whose home looks like he’s actually been in quarantine,” and we couldn’t relate more.

Charlie himself later defended his slightly untidy bed.

Charlie Puth joked he hasn't made his bed since 2008. Picture: Charlie Puth/Twitter

“Honestly… I don’t think I’ve made my bed since 2008,” he assured fans.

Screenshots of his bedroom went viral anyway and there were some hilarious reactions…

One person tweeted: “Charlie Puth couldn’t make his bed before going on live in front of the entire world?”

Charlie Puth’s unmade bed and clothes everywhere is relatable. #GlobalCitizen — Courtney Bates-Hardy (@PoetCourtney) April 18, 2020

Charlie Puth is like a teenager. He has a towel on his bed... Said bed is not made... While broadcasting to the WORLD. 🙄 #GlobalCitizen — Antonio 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@MrGio89) April 18, 2020

“Charlie Puth couldn’t be bothered to make his bed before his performance and that’s the most relatable content I’ve seen yet from a celeb during this quarantine,” said another.

“Charlie Puth's unmade bed gives me life,” tweeted a third.

Once fans got over his untidy room, they realised how fitting his song ‘See You Again’ was to the current global situation.

The song opens with:

It's been a long day without you, my friend

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again We've come a long way from where we began

Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

When I see you again.

Millions watching around the world were left emotional by Charlie’s performance, so they soon forgave him for the state of his bed.

