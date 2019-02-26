Ariana Grande Surpasses Selena Gomez As The Most Followed Woman On Instagram

Ariana Grande is now the most followed person on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande has surpassed Selena Gomez as the most followed woman on Instagram with a massive 146 MILLION followers.

Ariana Grande has now surpassed Selena Gomez as the most followed woman on Instagram after the release of her most recent album 'thank u, next'.

Ariana Grande had been just behind Selena Gomez, who also recently lost her crown as the most followed person on Instagram to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

Ariana Grande is the most followed woman on Instagram. Picture: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande now has 146,258,213 followers to Gomez's 146,257,849 followers (well, it's definitely changed since then hasn't it).

Ariana Grande boasts around double the amount of posts that Selena Gomez has which has helped her add 18 MILLION fans to her account since October.

Ariana Grande fans have of course been celebrating their Queen's new-found success. One fan even tweeted, "both queens they should come together and tear cristiano down"... now we'd LOVE to see that.

ariana's the most followed female on instagram wow — ㅤً (@remslwt) February 26, 2019

