Selena Gomez Deletes Kim Kardashian Post & Replaces With 'Ride Or Die' Taylor Swift Tribute

Selena Gomez deletes Kim Kardashian post in favour of Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

In an act of loyalty, Selena Gomez has deleted an Instagram shouting out Kim Kardashian, replacing it with an appreciation post for her BFF, Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez has had to seemingly backtrack on her shout out to Kim Kardashian, quickly deleting an Instagram promoting her shape wear line SKIMS, and replacing it with a post about her ‘ride or die’ Taylor Swift, who infamously has beef with Kimye.



Selena Gomez quickly deletes her SKIMS appreciation post. Picture: instagram @selenagomez

Taking to her story to praise the reality queen's line of shape wear, Selena wrote to her 159 million Instagram followers, 'legit...so freaking comfortable', but it seems the 'Back To You' singer had overlooked the fact it could be shady to praise the person Taylor has such a deep, historic feud with.

The post quickly disappeared, and instead, the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer posted a throwback snap of her and BFF Taylor, writing: “My ride or die… I would die for this one.”

Taylor Swift gets an appreciation post from BFF Selena Gomez. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

She continued: "Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, stayed and you remind me how to be a better human being. I’m on your side for life."

Her appreciation post comes just after US Weekly reported the ‘Lover’ singer is ‘proud’ of Selena for throwing shade at her ex, which is unsurprising considering the rocky history she has with the 'Sorry' singer herself.

Taylor, 29, was also amongst the first to congratulate Sel on her newest releases, giving her a heartfelt shoutout on her emotional track about breaking up from Justin for the final time in 2017, and the pain at him moving on so quickly with his now wife, Hailey Bieber.

She wrote: "This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favourite song she's put out. A triumph."

Ride or dies, indeed!

Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez's record about Justin Bieber. Picture: @taylorswift Instagram

