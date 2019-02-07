Taylor Swift Sent Goodie Bags To Every One Of Her 'Cats' Castmates

Taylor Swift's 'Cats' themed gift she sent to her fellow castmates. Picture: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has sent her fellow 'Cats' cast a cat-themed goodie bag including merchandise based her two pets Meredith and Olivia.

Taylor Swift has continued her trend of sending gifts to the people she cares for with some epic goodie bags for her fellow Cats cast members.

Eric Underwood, a ballet dancer from Washington has been working with Taylor for the upcoming movie version of the iconic feline-focused musical and it seems to have been a memorable experience! He revealed on his Instagram story an inside peek at his care package from Tay Tay.

Eric Underwood shows off his gifts from Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram

Other Cats cast members continued to post snaps of their surprise Taylor packages which included stickers of her cats Olivia and Meredith, clothing and a boat load of accessories.

The movie, directed by Tom Hooper will star Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and a whole host of other a-listers. We legit can't wait to see this!

James Corden, who is also set to star in the flick has undoubtedly taken the opportunity to film a special edition of Carpool Karaoke with The Late Late Show's Twitter account even teasing that they've been in a car with the GRAMMY award winner.

