The Late Late Show Have Hinted That Taylor Swift Will Appear On Carpool Karaoke

James Corden and The Late Late Show have hinted that 'reputation' legend Taylor Swift may finally be appearing on the one and only Carpool Karaoke.

Taylor Swift might finally be set to appear on The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke after the show's official Twitter account hinted that a Grammy award winner has been in James Corden's famous car.

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and One Direction have all graced James' passenger seat and now it may finally be time for Taylor, aged 29, to star in a very special episode of Carpool Karaoke.

The account tweeted, "some of you have never had to harmonize with a grammy winner while driving and it shows".

A fan questioned the tweet straight away saying, "Change your font and don't know how to act, huh?" - to which the Late Late Show replied in Taylor's 'reputation' font.

Taylor Swift, who is currently busy in London filming the new movie adaptation of Cats hasn't replied yet however we're hoping it is only a matter of time before we see Taylor and James blasting out a duet of 'Shake It Off' and 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

