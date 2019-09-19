Taylor Swift Says 'Girl Squad' Backlash Hit Her ‘Like A Ton Of Bricks’

Taylor with her girl squad in 2015. Picture: PA images

Taylor Swift has revealed she regrets her ‘girl squad’.

Taylor Swift has opened up about the backlash her ‘girl squad’ received.

The ‘Lover’ singer told Rolling Stone that she didn’t expect the public to not accept the concept.

Is Taylor Swift Really Touring 'Lover' Next Summer As She'll Have Re-Recorded Her Masters By Then?

She said: “I never would have imagined that people would have thought, ‘this is a clique that wouldn’t have accepted me if I wanted to be in it’. Holy sh** that hit me like a ton of bricks.

“I was like ‘oh, this did not go the way that I thought it was going to go’. I thought it was going to be we can still tick together, just like men are allowed to do.

“The patriarchy allows men to have bro packs. If you’re a male artist, there’s an understanding that you have respect for your counterparts.”

When asked if she thought that women are expected to be feuding with each other, she responded, saying: “It’s assumed that we hate each other.

“Even if we’re smiling and photographed together with our arms around each other, it’s assumed there’s a knife in our pocket.”

The hitmaker, who just announced her 2020 summer tour, spoke about the importance of having her friends around her in private, as she admitted ‘you can’t just show your life to people’.

She said: “It’s weird, because in some of the worst times of my career, and reputation, dare I say, I had some of the most beautiful times – in my quiet life that I chose to have.

“And I had some of the most incredible memories with the friends I now knew cared about me, even if everyone hated me.”

Taylor’s original girl squad, who were shown in her ‘Bad Blood’ music video, included original members: Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Lena Denham.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News