Selena Gomez Shows Love To ‘Unreal’ BFF Taylor Swift On Instagram

9 September 2019, 17:07 | Updated: 9 September 2019, 17:17

The famous pair are close friends.
The famous pair are close friends. Picture: instagram

Selena Gomez showed her appreciation for Taylor Swift's new ‘Lover’ album.

Selena Gomez took to social media to show her love to long-time friend, Taylor Swift.

She shared a screenshot of her listening to Taylor's new album, ‘Lover’, on her Instagram story.

Taylor Swift May Not Do A Stadium Tour Of New Album 'Lover'

She wrote: “You’re just… unreal dude @taylorwsift.”

The singer, who recently revealed she may not do a stadium tour of her new record, reposted the story and said: “I LOVE YOU SELENA”, and added a GIF of a cat blowing a kiss.

Their friendship has blossomed over the years, after they both dated Jonas Brothers back in 2008. Selena dated Nick, while Taylor dated his older brother, Joe.

Selena Gomez Showing Love To Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez Showing Love To Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram

Selena told a tabloid that her and Taylor quickly became ‘best friends’ as they instantly clicked.

She said: "We met when she was 18. I was 15 or 16. She was so great to me.

“I learnt a lot from her. She's an amazing musician.”

However, Selena isn’t the only one spreading the Taylor Swift love, as Demi Lovato took to Instagram recently to share her thoughts on the 29-year-old singer’s new album.

Demi wrote: “Life’s too short for women to not support other women. Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift.”

The Cat’s star wrote back, saying: “This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you @ddlovato.”

