Selena Gomez Is Officially Back In Her Pop Girl Era

Selena Gomez promotes new music video

By Capital FM

Sad girl szn is officially over; Selena Gomez has released 'Single Soon' and it's everything fans wanted and more.

Selena Gomez said it herself, she’s ‘ready to have some fun’ with her music after being ‘so used to writing sad girl songs’, so when she returned with new music on 25th August Selena really did deliver. ‘Single Soon’ is the kind of pop bop we’ve been missing from The Only Murders in the Building star and it's exactly what we needed as summer comes to a close.

The 30-year-old dropped ‘Single Soon’ (on the same day as Miley Cyrus' new song) with a girls’ night out music video to match, dancing along to Instagram caption-worthy lyrics like, ‘Tryin’ on these shoes ‘cause I’ll be single soon’ complete with a Y2K mini dress, disco lights and selfies in the back of a cab. Classic.

We knew when Selena dropped the single’s artwork that pop girl Sel had returned; fans are even being reminded of her 2011 single ‘Who Says’ and over on Twitter fans have been just as complimentary.

“Selena Gomez is back in her pop girl era,” one person accurately tweeted, as another said: “We love a pop girlie.”

Selena Gomez has released 'Single Soon'. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

“Selena Gomez came back to save pop music, single soon is a radio hit,” commented a third, as a fourth said: “And thank you Selena Gomez for bringing fun pop music back.”

The music video alone nearly crashed YouTube, debuting with over 409k views in just one hour. It’s since soared past 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

The song kicks off with Selena’s younger sister Gracie, 10, saying in a voice note, ‘I love you CeCe, never worry about boyfriends at all,” while in the music video Selena leaves a note for a guy which reads, “I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me,” before it cuts to her getting ready for a night out.

Selena looks incredible in the video, running through a car park with a dramatic feathered purple coat, doing karaoke with her pals and larking about in the back of a cab, complete with a fan for the ultimate breezy lewk of course.

Selena Gomez's music video was the ultimate girls' night out. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

It marks the first single Selena’s released since the song that accompanied her documentary My Mind and Me at the end of last year. Before that, Selena hadn’t released new music since March 2021 when she dropped her Spanish album 'Revelacion'.

When taking to Vanity Fair about the kind of songs she’s been working on, she said ‘it’s very pop,’ adding: "The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong.”

She went on to share that thematically the record will be marking a departure from her more melancholy projects: "The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness."

The immediate success of 'Single Soon’ has fans hoping her next album isn’t too far away, after revealing at the end of 2022 she was working on her next record. We reckon there’s plenty more to come from Sel in the coming months!

