Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Nathan Massey

Love Island couple Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde have had their first baby daughter. Picture: PA/Instagram

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde has given birth to her baby girl with her husband Nathan Massey by her side.

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and her husband Nathan Massey have had a baby girl!

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Nathan posted a video, where he wrote: "Welcome to the world our little princess !!!! can’t wait to spend our lives together !!!

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals She Covered Up On Holiday After Being Body Shamed In Bikini Pictures

"@cara_delahoyde your a legend , delivered our baby safe and sound !!! What a trooper you are !!! Hats off to all the pregnant women I salute you x [heart emojis].

"I would like to thank all the staff and midwifes at darenth Valley Hospital can’t thank you guys enough ! Your all un sung hero’s [heart emojis] @nhswebsite [sic].”

Cara De La Hoyde shared her labour journey with fans. Picture: Instagram

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde first met on Love Island. Picture: PA

In the video, he went on to explain to friends and fans how proud he is of Cara for giving birth to their second child.

He said: “Hi guys, just to let everyone know that Cara delivered our beautiful baby daughter this morning, she’s done an absolutely fantastic job. I just want to say, Cara, you’re a hero.

“Really really emotional this morning, everything is good. Cara’s doing great, baby’s doing great. I just want to say one thing - us blokes could never in a million years go through what women do.

“Every woman that gives birth, hats off to you because I don’t think us geezers have the pain threshold, so massive congratulations to Cara, you’ve done a fantastic job and the baby’s great and Cara’s great."

“Welcome to the world, my little daughter,” he added.

The reality TV star was taken into hospital on Saturday, July 25, to be induced after doctors diagnosed her with pre-eclampsia, which causes high blood pressure during pregnancy.

The couple, who won Love Island back in 2016, already have a two-year-old son named Freddie, who was born in December 2017.

Congrats to the couple!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News