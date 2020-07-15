Love Island UK 2016 Cast: Where Are The Couples Of Series 2 Now?

Love Island UK 2016 featured a number of reality star legends such as Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas, as well as Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland, but where are the cast of series 2 now?

Love Island series 2 was one of the most drama-filled seasons the UK show has ever seen after it first aired in 2016.

Most of you will remember the famous love triangle between Alex Bowen, Olivia Buckland and Zara Holland, as well as the romance between Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas.

But what are the former series 2 contestants up to now? And are any of the couples still together? Here’s what we know.

Love Island UK 2016: Where are the cast of series 2 now & which couples are still together?

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas

Sadly, after a year of dating, Kady and Scott decided to go their separate ways and split in 2017, after making their relationship official on the show.

The couple originally took a break from one another, before attempting to patch things up and then eventually calling it quits for good.

Kady is now dating TOWIE star Myles Barnett and while Scott has been linked to a few names, he hasn't been tied down just yet!

Terry Walsh and Emma-Jane Woodhams

Another Love Island series 2 couple ended their relationship just months after moving in together.

Emma has since had her first child with a childhood sweetheart and Terry has decided to shun the showbiz lifestyle altogether and go back under the radar, even deleting his Instagram page.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Probably one of the cutest Love Island couples ever is Olivia and Alex.

Throughout their stay in the villa, they were the definition of #CoupleGoals, despite their love triangle in the beginning.

Since then, Alex and Olivia have bought their first dream home together, they’ve got a dog and even got married!

We absolutely love to see it!

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

The Love Island 2016 winners, despite splitting for a brief period, have appeared on The Only Way Is Essex together, bought a home and have welcomed their first child, Freddie-George!

The lovebirds went on to get married in private, in June 2019, and have since announced they are expecting their second baby together!

In a gender reveal, in May this year, the pair shared the happy news that they're expecting a baby girl, and we couldn't be happier for them!

Katie Salmon and Adam Maxted

Whilst they were adorable during the final episode of the season, Katie and Adam were the first couple to leave the villa and split.

They went on to exchange some seriously fiesty tweets, with Adam comparing the brunette beauty to a late-night kebab, writing: “It’s like when you’re eating a kebab after a night out & the first few bites taste good but then u realise that it really isn’t nice at all [sic]." Ouch.

Since then, Katie has focused on her social media presence while Adam has returned to wrestling.

Rachel Fenton and Rykard Jenkins

Despite a slight hurdle in the road in the form of Rykard getting intimate with Olivia in the villa, it appeared Rachel and Rykard were the perfect couple.

However, their romance came to an end in 2017, when they called it quits for good and went their separate ways after 18 months together.

Sophie Gradon and Tom Powell

It absolutely had not been an easy ride for Sophie and Tom but it seems they attempted to make a go of it after leaving the villa. Sophie left the house to be with Tom, after pairing up with Katie shortly after the Welsh star's departure.

Since then, they broke up for a second time, and Tom was shortly linked to fellow Islander Malin Andersson, who had initially been coupled up with Terry Walsh.

Tragically, Sophie passed away at the age of 32 on Thursday, 21 June 2018.