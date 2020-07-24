Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals She Covered Up On Holiday After Being Body Shamed In Bikini Pictures

Molly-Mae said she and Tommy Fury had been papped throughout their holiday. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about how the paparazzi pictures affected her after she was trolled online.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s been covering up on holiday after paparazzi pictures of her emerged in a bikini, which led to her being trolled online.

In her latest YouTube vlog about her holiday to Ibiza, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, she explained to fans how she had been affected by the paparazzi’s snaps of her, admitting that she has struggled to find somewhere lowkey to go without being papped.

The 21-year-old said: "We need to figure out something to do that involves not getting papped because every single location we’ve been to we’ve been papped, which is really not ideal.

“They’ve been getting some really really flattering - not - pictures of me in my bikini.”

Molly-Mae Hague told fans she had been papped throughout her Ibiza holiday. Picture: Instagram

She continued: “It’s just annoying because I’ve literally been working so hard the last two months to really get in good shape and like lose a bit of weight that I gained when coming out of the show.

“When you get papped and you’re unaware you’re being papped, like every single time I’ve been papped they’ve been on boats.

“If you sit by the sea or on a beach or anything, they come on jet skis, they come on boats and you don’t see them even though I look out for it all the time because I’m always like cautious of it."

Molly-Mae then went on to say that she had been covering up after the snaps of her were posted.

Molly-Mae Hague went on a last-minute trip to Ibiza with Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram

She added: “We need to try and find somewhere today where I can sit in a bikini and sunbathe because I’ve been wearing swimming costumes for the last three days because of the pictures.”

This comes after the PLT ambassador was subjected to body-shaming online after the bikini snaps caused her to be trolled with nasty comments.

However, she was quick to hit back and fans rushed to her defence, praising her for having a ‘natural’ body.

