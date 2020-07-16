Inside Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s £600-Per-Night Luxury Ibiza Holiday

Molly-Mae and Tommy have spent a few days in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury jetted off to Ibiza for a luxurious holiday after lockdown.

Love Island couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury flew to Ibiza earlier this week for their first holiday since lockdown restrictions began to ease.

The couple posted a number of snaps of their lavish getaway, showing off Molly’s array of gorgeous swimwear and Tommy’s chiselled six pack.

Staying at the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay where prices are around £600 per night in the peak of summer, the couple used the occasion to fully unwind after a rollercoaster few weeks since the loss of their puppy.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury stayed at the Nobu hotel. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Tommy Fury has been sharing snaps of his honed bod. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Molly and Tommy have seemingly spent the entire trip sunbathing, sipping cocktails, and enjoying fine dining.

The fashion blogger said in one caption she’s using the opportunity to: “Live in the moment a bit more.”

Nevertheless, she had boyfriend Tommy on hand for the photoshoots needed for her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

In one stunning series of snaps, Molly wrote: “Today looks like this,” alongside photos of her rocking a one-shouldered bronze bikini.

Molly-Mae made sure to model her array of bikinis. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy Fury has been sharing snaps of the couple's fine dining experiences. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Tommy Fury has been hitting the gym on holiday. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

She styled her trademark long blonde locks into a French plait for the sunbathing session, and kept a low profile behind a huge pair of sunglasses.

When heading to dinner the following night, Molly wowed in a strapless, ruched white dress and her locks twisted into waves.

Tommy has also been showing off his physique by the pool, posing in the water and on the beach with the enviable sea view behind him.

Between their incredible dinners and lunches, the boxer has been hitting the gym to ensure he stays in shape.

The couple jetted off shortly after their one-year anniversary to mark the special occasion, weeks after moving into a swanky flat in Cheshire.

