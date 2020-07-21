Molly-Mae Hague Claims Paps Have Altered Her Pictures As She Denies ‘Over-Editing’ Holiday Photos

After Love Island star Molly-Mae was pictured by paparazzi in Ibiza, the star is claiming photographers have altered her snaps in the past.

Molly-Mae Hague hit back at cruel comments about her body after paparazzi photos of her holiday with boyfriend Tommy Fury were published online, and now the star is being plagued with comments she ‘over-edits’ her Instagram pictures.

Denying she alters her physique in pictures shared with her 4.3 Instagram million followers, Molly-Mae took to Instagram Stories to show she hasn’t edited a photo of herself on a boat in Ibiza.

Sharing a live version of the moment she posed for the pic in a white bikini and Burberry shorts, Molly insisted people “have no idea what paparazzi cameras do to your body.”

Molly-Mae had people claiming she 'over-edits' her photos. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae hit back at people saying she alters her photos. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She wrote alongside the moving image: “I just had to say this. One last thing. For people saying I ‘over edit’ my pictures… here’s the live version.

“You guys have absolutely no idea what these paparazzi cameras do to your body. They make you look triple your size, I’ve even had paps add detail to my cellulite so that they can sell the pictures for more money.”

The Love Island star also reminded her followers she may “look different” in her own uploads due to lighting and angles.

She continued: “I don’t owe anyone an explanation and I never ever rise to comments but this has really frustrated me.

"Lighting, angles, outfits and me knowing I’m having my photo taken may potentially be the reason as to why I look different. Rant over.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spent a week in Ibiza. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae let her hair down in Ibiza. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly and Tommy are now home from their week in Ibiza, where the couple stayed in the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay.

During their getaway Molly was forced to hit back at cruel comments after pictures of her and Tommy were published online.

Responding to trolls’ body-shaming remarks about her figure, Molly said: “I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments? Like how can you actually write s*** like that and sleep at night? Beyond me.”

Fellow Love Island star Amber Gill rushed to defend her pal, adding: “Who in their right mind would even go to the comment section to say anything, you have a lush body and tbh I’d love to see what they look like.”

Molly seemingly didn’t let the comments get her down for too long however, letting her hair down at O Beach with some friends and continuing to post gorgeous snaps of her outfits.

