Molly-Mae Hague Claims Paps Have Altered Her Pictures As She Denies ‘Over-Editing’ Holiday Photos

21 July 2020, 10:14

After Love Island star Molly-Mae was pictured by paparazzi in Ibiza, the star is claiming photographers have altered her snaps in the past.

Molly-Mae Hague hit back at cruel comments about her body after paparazzi photos of her holiday with boyfriend Tommy Fury were published online, and now the star is being plagued with comments she ‘over-edits’ her Instagram pictures.

Denying she alters her physique in pictures shared with her 4.3 Instagram million followers, Molly-Mae took to Instagram Stories to show she hasn’t edited a photo of herself on a boat in Ibiza.

Molly-Mae Hague Gives Tour Of Stunning New Apartment With 3 Bedrooms And A Huge Balcony

Sharing a live version of the moment she posed for the pic in a white bikini and Burberry shorts, Molly insisted people “have no idea what paparazzi cameras do to your body.”

Molly-Mae had people claiming she 'over-edits' her photos
Molly-Mae had people claiming she 'over-edits' her photos. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae hit back at people saying she alters her photos
Molly-Mae hit back at people saying she alters her photos. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She wrote alongside the moving image: “I just had to say this. One last thing. For people saying I ‘over edit’ my pictures… here’s the live version.

“You guys have absolutely no idea what these paparazzi cameras do to your body. They make you look triple your size, I’ve even had paps add detail to my cellulite so that they can sell the pictures for more money.”

The Love Island star also reminded her followers she may “look different” in her own uploads due to lighting and angles.

She continued: “I don’t owe anyone an explanation and I never ever rise to comments but this has really frustrated me.

"Lighting, angles, outfits and me knowing I’m having my photo taken may potentially be the reason as to why I look different. Rant over.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spent a week in Ibiza
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spent a week in Ibiza. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae let her hair down in Ibiza
Molly-Mae let her hair down in Ibiza. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly and Tommy are now home from their week in Ibiza, where the couple stayed in the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay.

During their getaway Molly was forced to hit back at cruel comments after pictures of her and Tommy were published online.

Responding to trolls’ body-shaming remarks about her figure, Molly said: “I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments? Like how can you actually write s*** like that and sleep at night? Beyond me.”

Fellow Love Island star Amber Gill rushed to defend her pal, adding: “Who in their right mind would even go to the comment section to say anything, you have a lush body and tbh I’d love to see what they look like.”

Molly seemingly didn’t let the comments get her down for too long however, letting her hair down at O Beach with some friends and continuing to post gorgeous snaps of her outfits.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

One Direction have a back catalogue of unreleased songs

Do One Direction Have Any Unreleased Songs? Fans Unearth List Of Songs Never Revealed

Music

McDonald's dine-in chains are opening across the UK

McDonald’s Enforce New Dine-In Measures As They Reopen 700 Restaurants Across The UK

Liam Payne and Maya Henry proved they're still going strong

Liam Payne And Girlfriend Maya Henry Enjoy Glamorous Date Night In London

Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction

Harry Styles Net Worth: One Direction Singer's Impressive Earnings Revealed

Harry Styles

One Direction have racked up huge individual net worths

One Direction Net Worth: How Much Are Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson Worth?

One Direction

One Direction's 2012 iCarly appearance is making us nostalgic

One Direction's Iconic iCarly Appearance In 2012 Is Making Everyone Nostalgic

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film