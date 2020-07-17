Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Slams Trolls Who Body-Shamed Her Natural Bikini Pictures And Told Her To ‘Go On A Diet’

17 July 2020, 10:15

Molly-Mae Hague shut down the awful comments made about her body, on Twitter
Molly-Mae Hague shut down the awful comments made about her body, on Twitter. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague hit back at trolls who posted horrible comments about her after she was pictured in a bikini.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague shut down trolls who body-shamed her after she was snapped in a bikini on her recent Ibiza holiday.

The awful comments went viral on Twitter after a fan brought attention to the ‘vile’ remarks which were made about the 21-year-old’s natural body.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Praised For Showing Off ‘Natural’ And ‘Healthy’ Body In Unedited Instagram Picture

A fan shared screenshots of the cruel things that were said, which were allegedly written on a tabloid's comment section, and included horrible comments about going on a ‘diet’ and described the star as ‘lardy’.

The tweet, which was then shared by Molly-Mae herself, read: “These comments are so vile. “Awful” and “lardy” is apparently how to describe a normal womans body?? [sic].”

Molly-Mae's fans hit back at the trolls
Molly-Mae's fans hit back at the trolls. Picture: Twitter

Molly-Mae was quick to shut down the horrible comments, writing: "I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments? Like how can you actually write s**t like that and sleep at night? Beyond me.”

Thousands of fans then rushed to the reality star’s defence, branding the trolls ‘nasty bullies’.

One person tweeted: "People that say things like this are the one’s that don’t feel right in themselves that they like to make people feel down Horrible nasty bullies! There’s Nothing wrong with your body! Xx [sic].”

Fellow Islander, Amber Gill, also slammed the awful remarks in a series of tweets.

Amber Gill defended Molly-Mae
Amber Gill defended Molly-Mae. Picture: Twitter
Love Island's Amber Gill shut down the awful comments made about Molly-Mae
Love Island's Amber Gill shut down the awful comments made about Molly-Mae. Picture: Twitter

Replying to Molly-Mae, she penned: "They're actually f**king weirdos man like who in their right mind would even go to the comment section to say ANYTHING you have a lush body and tbh I'd love to see what they look like [sic].”

She then went on to add: “Are these people DUMB she's a 21 year old girl its unhealthy to have the mindset these people do like its actually sick why hasn't 2020 taken them out yet [sic].”

Love Island fans were outraged by the trolls’ comments and continued to stick by Molly-Mae in a number of tweets, uplifting the star, with one tweet reading: "She looks like a lovely, normal, non-airbrushed, photoshopped girl. Just beautiful and as perfect as anyone else. You rock honey and don't believe anyone who says otherwise! [sic]."

