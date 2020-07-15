Love Island’s Amber Gill Praised For Showing Off ‘Natural’ And ‘Healthy’ Body In Unedited Instagram Picture

Amber Gill is being praised for promoting a 'healthy' body image. Picture: Instagram

Amber Gill shared an unedited bikini snap and Love Island fans are so here for the natural beauty.

Love Island’s Amber Gill is being praised for sharing an unedited bikini picture, showing off her natural body.

The 22-year-old reality star, who became queen of the villa on ITV2’s dating show last year, took to Instagram to share a snap from her recent Ibiza holiday.

In the picture, she had gone makeup-free and flaunted her natural curves, writing: “He fell in love with a…”

Fans rushed to the comments to praise the star for not encouraging the use of editing apps, with one writing: “Finally. Somebody posting real pictures of themselves and looking even better than these mad photoshopped pics [heart emoji] [sic].”

"Love that you are promoting a healthy body image and not fake, surgery or photoshop!” added another.

A third wrote: “Amber always looks so natural even when she is dressed up.”

This isn’t the first time Amber has been praised for being natural on Instagram, as she frequently shares makeup-free snaps and unedited pictures and fans are so here for it!

The Geordie star first rose to fame on Love Island last year where she famously was involved in an on-off relationship with Michael Griffiths, before he recoupled with Joanna Chimonides.

She then went on to couple up with Greg O’Shea and scooped the £50,000 cash prize.

However, she revealed two months later that they had gone their separate ways after Greg allegedly ended their relationship over text message.

Amber has since bagged a staggering £1million clothing line deal with MissPap and is absolutely living her best life!

