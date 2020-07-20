Love Island Star Molly-Mae Hague's Fans Rush To Support Her Following Body Shaming Trolls

20 July 2020, 11:15

Molly-Mae Hague's fans shut down the trolls who body-shamed her
Molly-Mae Hague's fans shut down the trolls who body-shamed her. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Love Island fans have come to Molly-Mae Hague's defence after she was subjected to nasty comments about her body, online.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague was body-shamed after she was pictured in a bikini on holiday, and now fans have rushed to throw support behind her.

It all started when the 21-year-old influencer took to Twitter to address comments that were made about her body, including cruel things about ‘going on a diet’.

Love Island's Marcel Somerville Expecting First Child With Pregnant Girlfriend Rebecca Vieira

The star, who is currently in Ibiza with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, hit back saying: "I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments?

"Like how can you actually write s**t like that and sleep at night? Beyond me.”

Molly-Mae's fans rushed to defend the Love Island star
Molly-Mae's fans rushed to defend the Love Island star. Picture: Twitter
Love Island fans praised Molly-Mae for embracing her 'normal' body
Love Island fans praised Molly-Mae for embracing her 'normal' body. Picture: Twitter
Fans of Molly-Mae shut down the trolls
Fans of Molly-Mae shut down the trolls. Picture: Twitter

Fans of the star have now taken to Twitter to shut down the comments and have branded Molly-Mae’s body as a ‘dream bod’ while praising her for embracing her natural figure.

One person tweeted: "Love to see what these people would say about me if they can say this about Molly-mae fittest b**ch I’ve ever seen.”

“Would honestly kill to have a body like yours are these people okay???? sad sad lives they are living to feel the need to comment online.. about a stranger..,” shared another.

"It’s called being a woman and having a normal body. No wonder why so many girls have self-esteem issues, cellulite is completely normal and so is having a bit of fat. People are jealous & very sad,” added a third.

Another fan went on to add: "Honestly like is it any surprise that people have body dysmorphia and issues with their appearance when you see people making such hateful comments? What I’d do to have a figure half as nice as Molly-Mae’s.”

Friends and fellow Love Islanders of Molly-Mae were also quick to stand up for her, branding the comments ‘unhealthy’, with Amber Gill writing: "They're actually f**king weirdos man like who in their right mind would even go to the comment section to say ANYTHING you have a lush body and tbh I'd love to see what they look like [sic]."

In a separate tweet, Amber added: “Are these people DUMB she's a 21-year-old girl its unhealthy to have the mindset these people do like its actually sick why hasn't 2020 taken them out yet [sic].”

Maura Higgins also intervened, saying: "BE F**CKING KIND!!!!! How many times do we have to say this??"

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

More News

See more More News

Little Mix confirmed the release date for their show The Search

Little Mix Reveal First Sneak Peek Of Talent Show The Search & Confirm TV Release Date

Little Mix's The Search was postponed because of coronavirus

Little Mix The Search: Talent Show Start Date Confirmed After It Was Postponed

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison Sentence And Relationship Details Revealed

Nicki Minaj

Oxford University have made a promising development on their vaccine

Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine Safe And ‘Can Train Immune System’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film