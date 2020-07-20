Love Island's Marcel Somerville Expecting First Child With Pregnant Girlfriend Rebecca Vieira

Marcel Somerville's announced he and girlfriend Rebecca Vieira are expecting their first child together and the Love Island star's also revealed they suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Love Island's Marcel Somerville is expecting his first child with girlfriend Rebecca Vieira as his girlfriend becomes pregnant after suffering a devastating miscarriage, with the couple speaking frankly about their experience in an interview with OK!

Announcing the news in a frank interview with the publication Marcel, 34, and Rebecca, 24, who have been together 14 months, admitted they were over the moon to have fallen pregnant, realising early on in their relationship they wanted to spend 'the rest of their lives with each other'.

However, things haven't been easy for the pair, with Rebecca suffering a miscarriage that devastated them, and Marcel 'almost dying' when he was hospitalised and eventually diagnosed as diabetic.

About the miscarriage they suffered, Marcel said: "We don’t really like to talk about it. We found out we were pregnant very early in our relationship, and both felt like we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together, so we were getting ready for the baby."

"Then we found out we had a miscarriage. We both took it really badly. It took a little while for us to get over it, but it did make us stronger because when you go through something like that, it makes you be there for the other person."

Rebecca said: "It was hard to go through but it really did bring us closer together."

The pair, who got together messaging on Instagram after seeing one another at nightclub Libertine in London in 2018, went through Marcel's terrifying health scare together, which saw Rebecca call an ambulance and him being rushed to hospital after throwing up and 'not being able to breathe'.

Marcel, who first found fame as a teenager as a member of Blazin' Squad, has said many members of his family have since discovered they are also diabetic.

When asked if they have any wedding plans, the reality star was more than happy to confirm he's got big plans on the way.

He said: "A million per cent. I don’t want to give too much away, I’ve got certain plans. I know this is the woman I’m going to spend the rest of my life with. There will definitely be wedding bells."

