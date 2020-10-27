Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt Welcome First Baby And Reveal Name

27 October 2020, 19:37

Camilla and Jamie have revealed the name they have chosen for their daughter.
Camilla and Jamie have revealed the name they have chosen for their daughter. Picture: Camilla Thurlow/Instagram

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have welcomed their first baby together and revealed her name.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are the latest Love Island stars to welcome a baby together.

The couple, who met on the 2017 series of the ITV2 dating show, announced that they have welcomed a daughter on Tuesday evening.

Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Baby Girl Delilah, To Dani Dyer's Pregnancy

Camilla Thurlow has given birth to a baby girl.
Camilla Thurlow has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: instagram

They also revealed they have chosen to name her Nell.

Addressing her 1.5million followers on Instagram, Camilla wrote: “Nell Sophia Jewitt, 4:32am 27th October 6lb 5oz.

“There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives.”

Jamie shared a string of images which he captioned: “After all of life’s ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective. 

“From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for.”

Love Island stars including Chris Hughes, Montana Brown and Amber Davies flooded the comments with messages of congratulations, with the latter writing: “OMG congratulations! Absolutely wonderful news, Cam!”

Dr Alex George wrote: “So pleased for you!”

Laura Anderson added: “Huge congratulations angel!! She is perfection. Well done you super mum.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles said he's 'vote with kindness' in the US election if he could.

Harry Styles Shows Support For Joe Biden In US Election As He Tells Fans: “If I Could Vote In America, I’d Vote With Kindness”
Chrissy Teigen has penned an essay for Medium about her baby loss.

Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She Shared Baby Loss Photos As She Breaks Silence With Essay

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt's Baby Girl, To Dani Dyer's Pregnancy

Love Island

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?

Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split?

Ariana Grande may have dropped a hint at the 'Shut Up' lyrics

Did Ariana Grande Just Hint At The Lyrics To New Song 'Shut Up'?

Shawn Mendes calls Camila Cabello his queen in sweet snap

Shawn Mendes Cuddles His 'Queen' Camila Cabello In Sweet Kitchen Snap

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album