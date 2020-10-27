Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt Welcome First Baby And Reveal Name

Camilla and Jamie have revealed the name they have chosen for their daughter. Picture: Camilla Thurlow/Instagram

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have welcomed their first baby together and revealed her name.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are the latest Love Island stars to welcome a baby together.

The couple, who met on the 2017 series of the ITV2 dating show, announced that they have welcomed a daughter on Tuesday evening.

Camilla Thurlow has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: instagram

They also revealed they have chosen to name her Nell.

Addressing her 1.5million followers on Instagram, Camilla wrote: “Nell Sophia Jewitt, 4:32am 27th October 6lb 5oz.

“There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives.”

Jamie shared a string of images which he captioned: “After all of life’s ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective.

“From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for.”

Love Island stars including Chris Hughes, Montana Brown and Amber Davies flooded the comments with messages of congratulations, with the latter writing: “OMG congratulations! Absolutely wonderful news, Cam!”

Dr Alex George wrote: “So pleased for you!”

Laura Anderson added: “Huge congratulations angel!! She is perfection. Well done you super mum.”

