Love Island's Theo Campbell Reveals Birth Of Baby Boy Following Secret Pregnancy

Love Island's Theo Campbell announced the birth of his son on Instagram. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island’s Theo Campbell has revealed he is now the father of a baby boy after sharing a snap on Instagram.

Congrats are in order for Love Island’s Theo Campbell since he left fans shocked after announcing he has welcomed a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the 29-year-old uploaded a snap of him carrying his newborn baby in the hospital, writing: “Dam, my replacement is here. 21 hours later and he’s here I can’t believe the joy I had looking into the eyes of my baby boy.

“I only told a few friends and family so for most people will be massive surprise seeing this

“Over the past 4 years having a private life isn’t really a thing so being able to keep this private has been so nice [sic].”

Theo Campbell announced the arrival of his first child. Picture: Instagram

Theo Campbell has chosen not to reveal the identity of the mother of his child. Picture: Instagram

Theo continued, praising the mother of his child, whose identity he has kept hidden: “Massive well done to his mum as-well, the process of having a baby is crazy I literally didn’t have a clue how strong a woman has to be to go through this! [sic].`”

The ex Islander, who formerly dated Kaz Crossley, went on to announce the name of his baby in the caption, revealing he’s called Aries Campbell.

Theo also shared some snippets on his Instagram story of him in the hospital ahead of his baby mama's labour, where he revealed they’d been awake for over 24 hours.

Love Island's Georgia Harrison congratulated Theo in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Messages to Theo were soon pouring in, with former fellow Islander, Georgia Harrison congratulating him in an Instagram post.

She penned: “So proud of my best friend and glad the secrets finally out.

“You are gonna be the best dad in the world I love you and Aries so much already can’t wait to meet him [heart emojis].”

Congrats to the couple!

