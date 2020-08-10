Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Reveal Baby Girl’s Name

10 August 2020, 16:44

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have chosen an adorable name for their baby girl.

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have revealed their baby girl’s name.

The 2016 winners presented their adorable bundle of joy to the world through New! magazine and announced they have chosen the moniker Deliliah.

Cara shared a snap from the family magazine shoot on Instagram, which she captioned: “Here she is our Princess. Delilah delaHoyde-Massey.

“Read all about her and my birth in this weeks @new_magazine out NOW.”

Celebrity pals including TOWIE’s Amber Dowding and former Love Islander Tyla Carr rushed to congratulate them.

“The name! So beautiful. Congratulations,” wrote Amber.

Tyla added: “She is so beautiful. Congratulations.”

The couple already share a son, named Freddie-George, who they welcomed in 2017.

Cara had previously admitted in an interview with New! magazine that the couple ‘really’ wanted a girl to complete their family.

She said: “I’m just too impatient. If we had a boy and a girl and went for a third, we'd be like, ‘Let's have a surprise.’ But we really want a girl.”

Baby Delilah was born at the end of July and Cara announced the happy news on Instagram writing: “She’s here and home.

“We are both want to say a massive thank you to all the amazing ladies who looked after us @darent_valley_hospital over the last few days. Thank you for all your messages that have kept me going.”

