Normal People’s Paul Mescal Impresses Fans With Singing Voice In Rare Video

Normal People fans discovered Paul Mescal had a hidden singing talent. Picture: BBC/Getty

Paul Mescal, who plays Connell Waldron in new show Normal People, has shown off his vocals in a clip of him covering a song from A Star Is Born.

Normal People officially has everyone obsessed after the series dropped during lockdown and Paul Mescal has definitely become the newest heartthrob on the scene.

The 24-year-old Irish actor, who plays Connell Waldron, has had a lot of people seriously thirsting over him after the twelve-part series aired, and after an old video of him singing was uncovered by fans, he’s reached an even higher level of bae status.

Normal People’s Paul Mescal Says He 'Didn't Sleep' The Night Before Filming His First Sex Scene

The clip shows the star sat down at his piano, giving a seriously impressive cover of ‘Always Remember Us This Way’ from the iconic movie A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

He posted the video in October 2018, but let’s pretend to be surprised that die-hard Connell fans have stalked his Instagram until finding the clip.

Normal People fans have been fangirling over Paul Mescal. Picture: Instagram

Paul captioned it saying: "I love 'a star is born' a lil snippet from one of my favorite songs in it....excuse the dodgy piano playing [sic].”

The comments have been filled with Normal People lovers, praising Paul for his insane vocals.

One penned: “Loml singing a song from my fave film [sic] [crying emoji] [heart emoji].”

A second tagged her friends, adding: “Guys. He can sing. I repeat. He can SING!!”

“My love for this guy,” a third chimed in, and we couldn't relate more!

Paul has done an incredible job of portraying Connell’s character, alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays his love interest Marianne.

Normal People is based on Sally Rooney’s hit novel of the same name, so fans are glad to see that Paul is the right fit for the character they pictured whilst reading the book.

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!