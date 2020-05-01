Does Normal People Have The Same TV Ending As The Sally Rooney Book?

Does Normal People TV show have the same ending as the book? Picture: Sally Rooney Normal People/Hulu

The TV adaptation of 'Normal People' has taken over everyone's lives with Connell and Marianne's intense love affair- but is the ending of the series the same as Sally Rooney's book? Obviously, some spoilers lie ahead...

Normal People has had a nation of people in their feelings ever since it aired on iPlayer in the UK and Hulu across the pond, but many already knew the plot as they'd read the international bestselling book written by Sally Rooney.

For those who have read the book before indulging in the cry-fest that is the TV adaptation, you'll know the show has stuck incredibly close to original storyline, including the characters' resemblance and overall moody feel.

At the end of the book, Connell has found himself a place on Cornell University's Master's programme just after making things official with Marianne, breaking the news to her he has to leave for at least a year, whilst she is set on staying in Ireland.

Connell and Marianne's love story in 'Normal People' has taken the nation by storm. Picture: Normal People/ Hulu/ BBC IPlayer

Despite promising she's the only one for him, she doesn't want him to make any promise he might not be able to keep, so once again, their future is left uncertain.

We're so exhausted from reaching for the tissue box, we'd almost appreciate a sequel just to comfort us in the knowledge they lived happily ever after, but realistically, we know that isn't the book's style!

Paul Mescal and Diasy Edgar-Jones play Connell and Marianne in 'Normal People'. Picture: Normal People/ Hulu

The ending of the TV series keeps closely to the ending of the novel, so it's pretty much a cliff hanger, and we're sorry to say there is no second novel, or whisper of a second series (which would undoubtedly need Sally Rooney's permission and touch!)

In the meantime, you can check out everything you need to know about the actors who play Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones), the new talent on the scene people have quickly become obsessed with!

