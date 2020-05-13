Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends Is Being Adapted For A TV Series After Normal People’s Success

The producers behind Normal People are working on a Conversations with Friends adaption. Picture: BBC / Amazon

Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations with Friends is being adapted by the TV producers behind Normal People.

Normal People starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones is the series people can’t get enough of at the moment, after its spot-on adaption from the book by Sally Rooney about the first love of two mismatched Irish students.

The novel’s author, who co-wrote the BBC series, has also agreed for her debut book Conversations with Friends to be made into a series and the creator behind the plans has revealed some details about what fans can expect.

Producer Ed Guiney told The Hollywood Reporter they’re currently working on the adaption during lockdown.

Normal People's TV adaption was a huge success. Picture: BBC

He said: “Obviously [it] is a cousin of Normal People in a way, but it’s also quite different.

“We’re actively developing that and Lenny’s going to direct the opening episodes of that again, and that’s very exciting and a lovely thing to be working on during the lockdown.”

The news of the next adaption was announced in February, with BBC executive Piers Wenger saying they’ll continue to work with Rooney on whatever she writes.

He said: “It was a decision that made itself. We will commission work from Sally Rooney for as long as she writes it.

“We think she’s such an exciting voice, in the way that she’s able to write about young people’s lives in a really direct and authentic way, is – her work speaks for itself, really.”

Normal People follows the complicated love story of students Connell and Marianne. Picture: BBC

Like Normal People, Conversations with Friends is set in Dublin. It follows two women, Frances and Bobbi, who are best friends and exes.

The story details the unexpected connection the women make with a journalist named Melissa and her husband, Nick, propelling them into a life of luxurious dinner parties, holidays in the South of France, and complex sexual relations.

