Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones And Paul Mescal Had The Cutest Reunion At The Oscars

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones have become best friends. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reunited at the Oscars, three years after they became household names together.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones were catapulted into the limelight when they starred in the TV adaption of Normal People in 2020 and they’ve continued to win fans’ hearts with their friendship.

Every now and then they reunite and the content that we get from their little meet-ups is enough to make our hearts melt.

At the 2023 Oscars they reunited once more, capturing a sweet black-and-white selfie at the Vanity Fair after party.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones have been friends since they worked on Normal People. Picture: Getty

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reunite. pic.twitter.com/Zh5gcSck6S — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2023

Beaming down at the camera, the stars snuggled up for their photo having graced the Oscars red carpet hours prior, with Paul arriving in a chic white tuxedo and Daisy rocking a shimmering, floor-length mesh gown with a bejewelled collar.

The reactions were as expected, with one person replying to the photo on Twitter: “These two need to do something for the sake of my mental health.”

“I love them so much,” said another.

Paul and Daisy have been friends since they played Connell and Marianne in TV series Normal People.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as Marianne and Connell in Normal People. Picture: Alamy

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones are friends for life. Picture: Getty

In 2021 Paul won a BAFTA for his role on the TV show, dedicating the award to Daisy, who he called his ‘best friend.’

He said at the time: "I want to dedicate this to Daisy, who is the best scene partner and one of the best people I know.”

They often refer to each other as ‘friends for life’, cute!

