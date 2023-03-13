23 Oscars Looks That Stole The Spotlight – From Rihanna To Billie Eilish
13 March 2023, 10:03
From the Oscars red carpet to the after-party.
The Oscars is possibly the biggest event in the business, with every actor, artist, model and TV star you can think of turning up their glam levels for the Academy Awards.
Rihanna treated fans to another appearance as she debuted 'Lift Me Up' live and newly-engaged Vanessa Hudgens also showed up; it wouldn't be a red carpet without her.
Austin Butler was nominated Best Actor for his role in the Elvis Presley biopic and attended the ceremony, and the Vanity Fair after-party, with girlfriend Kaia Gerber.
Calvin Harris Reveals Why He Didn't Perform With Rihanna At The Super Bowl
Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was also on the guest list, rocking a show-stopping red gown for the evening.
But who had some of the best looks at the 2023 Oscars? Let's take a look at some of the killer outfits, from the red carpet to the after-parties.
-
Lady Gaga gave us drama on the Oscars red carpet
-
Pregnant Rihanna looked like an actual queen
-
Vanessa Hudgens' classic silhouette was everything at the Oscars
-
Tiffany Hadish nailed her Oscars after-party look
-
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber proved why they're the 'It' couple of the moment
-
Stephanie Hsu was a vision in a metallic mini
-
Gigi Hadid stole the Oscars spotlight in a red hot gown
-
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas continue to prove they're the hottest showbiz couple
-
Winnie Harlow was a pink floral dream at the Oscars after party
-
Florence Pugh continues to leave our jaws dropping in another show-stealing outfit
-
Michelle Yeoh glowed after winning Best Actress at the Oscars
-
Halle Bailey was a golden goddess at the Oscars after party
-
Angela Basset's Oscars look makes us only want to wear purple from now on
-
Kendall Jenner revives the mermaid silhouette at the Oscars after party
-
Ashley Graham took LBD to a whole new level
-
Paul Mescal proved why he's still our fave heartthrob at the Oscars after party
-
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford channelled the Addams Family and we're obsessed
-
Chloe Bailey wore a killer cut-out gown at the Oscars after party
-
Hailey Bieber wowed in an all-black gown