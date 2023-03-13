23 Oscars Looks That Stole The Spotlight – From Rihanna To Billie Eilish

All the hottest looks from the Oscars red carpet – from Florence Pugh to Chloe Bailey. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

From the Oscars red carpet to the after-party.

The Oscars is possibly the biggest event in the business, with every actor, artist, model and TV star you can think of turning up their glam levels for the Academy Awards.

Rihanna treated fans to another appearance as she debuted 'Lift Me Up' live and newly-engaged Vanessa Hudgens also showed up; it wouldn't be a red carpet without her.

Austin Butler was nominated Best Actor for his role in the Elvis Presley biopic and attended the ceremony, and the Vanity Fair after-party, with girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was also on the guest list, rocking a show-stopping red gown for the evening.

But who had some of the best looks at the 2023 Oscars? Let's take a look at some of the killer outfits, from the red carpet to the after-parties.