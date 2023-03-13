23 Oscars Looks That Stole The Spotlight – From Rihanna To Billie Eilish

13 March 2023, 10:03

All the hottest looks from the Oscars red carpet – from Florence Pugh to Chloe Bailey
All the hottest looks from the Oscars red carpet – from Florence Pugh to Chloe Bailey. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

From the Oscars red carpet to the after-party.

The Oscars is possibly the biggest event in the business, with every actor, artist, model and TV star you can think of turning up their glam levels for the Academy Awards.

Rihanna treated fans to another appearance as she debuted 'Lift Me Up' live and newly-engaged Vanessa Hudgens also showed up; it wouldn't be a red carpet without her.

Austin Butler was nominated Best Actor for his role in the Elvis Presley biopic and attended the ceremony, and the Vanity Fair after-party, with girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was also on the guest list, rocking a show-stopping red gown for the evening.

But who had some of the best looks at the 2023 Oscars? Let's take a look at some of the killer outfits, from the red carpet to the after-parties.

  1. Lady Gaga gave us drama on the Oscars red carpet

    Lady Gaga at the 2023 Oscars
    Lady Gaga at the 2023 Oscars. Picture: Getty

  2. Pregnant Rihanna looked like an actual queen

    Rihanna glowed on the Oscars red carpet
    Rihanna glowed on the Oscars red carpet. Picture: Getty

  3. Vanessa Hudgens' classic silhouette was everything at the Oscars

    Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Academy Awards
    Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

  4. Tiffany Hadish nailed her Oscars after-party look

    Tiffany Haddish attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party
    Tiffany Haddish attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party. Picture: Getty

  5. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber proved why they're the 'It' couple of the moment

    Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted
    Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted. Picture: Getty

  6. Stephanie Hsu was a vision in a metallic mini

    Stephanie Hsu attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
    Stephanie Hsu attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones. Picture: Getty

  7. Gigi Hadid stole the Oscars spotlight in a red hot gown

    Gigi Hadid attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Gigi Hadid attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

  8. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas continue to prove they're the hottest showbiz couple

    US singer Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party
    US singer Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party. Picture: Getty

  9. Winnie Harlow was a pink floral dream at the Oscars after party

    Winnie Harlow arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Winnie Harlow arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

  10. Florence Pugh continues to leave our jaws dropping in another show-stealing outfit

    Florence Pugh attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party
    Florence Pugh attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party. Picture: Getty

  11. Michelle Yeoh glowed after winning Best Actress at the Oscars

    Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
    Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once". Picture: Getty

  12. Halle Bailey was a golden goddess at the Oscars after party

    Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

  13. Angela Basset's Oscars look makes us only want to wear purple from now on

    The 95th Annual Academy Awards - Angela Bassett at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
    The 95th Annual Academy Awards - Angela Bassett at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

  14. Kendall Jenner revives the mermaid silhouette at the Oscars after party

    Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

  15. Ashley Graham took LBD to a whole new level

    Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards
    Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

  16. Paul Mescal proved why he's still our fave heartthrob at the Oscars after party

    Paul Mescal attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Paul Mescal attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

  17. Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford channelled the Addams Family and we're obsessed

    Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
    Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Getty

  18. Chloe Bailey wore a killer cut-out gown at the Oscars after party

    Chloe Bailey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Chloe Bailey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

  19. Hailey Bieber wowed in an all-black gown

    Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

