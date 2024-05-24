Will There Be A Buying London Season 2?

Buying London season one came out in May 2024. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Will Netflix's Buying London return for a second season? Here's what we know about the possibility of a Buying London season two.

Netflix are in their luxury real estate bag. From Selling Sunset, Selling The OC, Buying Beverly Hills and now Buying London, they know how to give the people what they want.

And after the first season of Buying London, it seems the people want a second season (that's why you're here, right?), but have Netflix confirmed that the show will be returning for a second season?

The drama, the fashion, the million pound homes, we get it, it makes for excellent television, and that's why you want more. Here's everything we know about Buying London season 2.

Are the cast of Buying London coming back for a second season? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Buying London season 2?

Hold your horses people! The first season only just dropped so we don't know if there will be a second season yet.

However, Netflix's California based show Buying Beverly Hills has had two seasons and, although it's not been confirmed, many expect it to return for a third season. The success of their LA show is a positive for those of you who want a Buying London season 2 as ultimately it will all come down to how well this first season does.

Over the years Netflix have become experts in the world of real estate reality TV, with the likes of Selling Sunset and Selling The OC. So, they've likely got the formula down to a T and we can anticipate Buying London returning for a second season - but of course, don't hold us to it because nothing is confirmed.

Introducing Netflix's Buying London cast

When will there be a Buying London season 2?

Unfortunately for fans of Daniel Daggers and his glam team of agents, a second season has not been confirmed so there's no release date in sign. Of course, if this changes, we'll keep you updated.

The very first season dropped in May 2024 so if there is a second season it likely won't be until sometime in 2025.

