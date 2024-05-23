Rosi Walden Age, Career And Other TV Shows Before Buying London

23 May 2024, 15:24

Rosi Walden has worked in the luxury sector for most of her career
Rosi Walden has worked in the luxury sector for most of her career. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Rosi Walden is one of the stars from Buying London, but this isn’t her first TV rodeo. Get to know Rosi including her age, career, husband here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Buying London has reality TV lovers gripped, despite being branded ‘the most hateable TV show’ by The Guardian, something that’s only made people more intrigued to watch.

Daniel Daggers is the CEO of DDRE, supported by a team of glamorous real estate agents, including Rosi Walden, who sell some of London’s most expensive properties. Daniel’s nickname for himself is ‘Mr Super Prime’ having worked in the industry since the age of 17.

But he’s not the only high profile face on the show, while Olivia Wayne was immediately recognised by viewers for her TV past, reality fans also realised they’d seen Rosi’s face before too – on Made in Chelsea.

Who is Rosi, how old is she, when was she on MIC and what else has she done in her career? Get to know the property agent here.

Rosi Walden is an agent at DDRE
Rosi Walden is an agent at DDRE. Picture: Getty

Who is Rosi Walden, how old is she?

Rosi is a 28-year-old estate agent from London who graduated from The Courtauld Institute of Art in 2017 and studied Law at BBP University.

She then got a job at art auction house Sotheby’s, before branching out into property and joining DDRE in 2022.

She has a strong Instagram following of over 41k fans, where she shares not only her property listings, but her luxury travels, yoga – she’s also a yoga instructor – and cute outfits.

When was Rosi on Made in Chelsea?

Rosi appeared on Made in Chelsea in 2019 for season 17. While on the show, she had a dramatic time as it was revealed Jamie Laing had cheated on then-girlfriend and now-wife Sophie Habboo with her.

Rosi Walden was on MIC in 2019
Rosi Walden was on MIC in 2019. Picture: E4

What does Rosi Walden do?

Rosi is a property agent who works for DDRE but her career wasn’t always in property. She’s had previous roles within the luxury sector and contemporary art, which has helped her establish a long list of wealthy clients.

Her LinkedIn profile explains: “I am a trusted Real Estate Advisor, with an extensive knowledge of the international Prime and Super Prime markets.”

Who is Rosi Walden’s husband?

Rosi is married to Italian clothes designer Luca Faloni, whose shop even made an appearance in Buying London with co-star Oli Hamilton.

He has shops in Marylebone, Piccadilly and Chelsea.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Love Island All Stars final two couples

Who Won Love Island All Stars 2024?

Remi Nicole is one of Buying London's stars

Meet Reme Nicole From Buying London – The TikTok Star-Turned 'Super Prime' Property Agent

Love Island All Stars 2024 ended on the 19th of February and not all of the couples have stayed together

Which Love Island All Stars Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Bridgerton Season 3 After Finishing Anthony's Story

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Season 3

A;; your questions about Maya Jama answered

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd opens up about replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca

Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd Opens Up About Taking Over From Ruby Stokes As Francesca

Everything you need to know about Oli Hamilton

Get To Know Buying London's Oli Hamilton - Age, Wife, Net Worth & More

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic? Her introverted character explained

Is Francesca Bridgerton Autistic? Hannah Dodd Explains The Introvert Character

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton filmed "multiple versions" of Bridgerton's carriage scene

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Filmed "Multiple" Versions Of Carriage Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits