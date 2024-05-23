Rosi Walden Age, Career And Other TV Shows Before Buying London

Rosi Walden has worked in the luxury sector for most of her career. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Rosi Walden is one of the stars from Buying London, but this isn’t her first TV rodeo. Get to know Rosi including her age, career, husband here.

Buying London has reality TV lovers gripped, despite being branded ‘the most hateable TV show’ by The Guardian, something that’s only made people more intrigued to watch.

Daniel Daggers is the CEO of DDRE, supported by a team of glamorous real estate agents, including Rosi Walden, who sell some of London’s most expensive properties. Daniel’s nickname for himself is ‘Mr Super Prime’ having worked in the industry since the age of 17.

But he’s not the only high profile face on the show, while Olivia Wayne was immediately recognised by viewers for her TV past, reality fans also realised they’d seen Rosi’s face before too – on Made in Chelsea.

Who is Rosi, how old is she, when was she on MIC and what else has she done in her career? Get to know the property agent here.

Rosi Walden is an agent at DDRE. Picture: Getty

Who is Rosi Walden, how old is she?

Rosi is a 28-year-old estate agent from London who graduated from The Courtauld Institute of Art in 2017 and studied Law at BBP University.

She then got a job at art auction house Sotheby’s, before branching out into property and joining DDRE in 2022.

She has a strong Instagram following of over 41k fans, where she shares not only her property listings, but her luxury travels, yoga – she’s also a yoga instructor – and cute outfits.

When was Rosi on Made in Chelsea?

Rosi appeared on Made in Chelsea in 2019 for season 17. While on the show, she had a dramatic time as it was revealed Jamie Laing had cheated on then-girlfriend and now-wife Sophie Habboo with her.

Rosi Walden was on MIC in 2019. Picture: E4

What does Rosi Walden do?

Rosi is a property agent who works for DDRE but her career wasn’t always in property. She’s had previous roles within the luxury sector and contemporary art, which has helped her establish a long list of wealthy clients.

Her LinkedIn profile explains: “I am a trusted Real Estate Advisor, with an extensive knowledge of the international Prime and Super Prime markets.”

Who is Rosi Walden’s husband?

Rosi is married to Italian clothes designer Luca Faloni, whose shop even made an appearance in Buying London with co-star Oli Hamilton.

He has shops in Marylebone, Piccadilly and Chelsea.

