All Of Buying London's Filming Locations

Filming locations used in Buying London. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Where was Netflix's Buying London filmed? Here are all the specific filming locations and where the properties are located in the real estate reality TV show, including Halcyon Hall, Radlett.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix's Buying London has us mesmerised, not only by the drama between agents, but by it's beautiful properties, stunning drone shots and oversea visits.

The show follows Daniel Daggers' talented team of agents at DDRE Global fighting to sell multi-million pound homes in central London. Along the way, we are whisked around areas like Mayfair and Battersea and given a behind-the-scenes look at luxurious apartments, elegantly decorated mansions and so much more.

For some of us the homes they showcase in the capital are the properties of dreams - and likely not the sort of dreams that come true (sorry!) - so we get a little nosey and want to know more.

To remedy the curiosity, here's a list of all of filming locations used in Buying London to display DDRE Global's epic property catalogue and the agents' lavish lives.

Buying London is filmed in the most prestigious parts of the UK. Picture: Netflix

Where was Buying London filmed and where are DDRE Global's properties located?

Despite the name, London wasn't the only location shown in Buying London's first season, although it was predominantly filmed there. Here's a full list of every filming location:

St Johns Wood

Radlett

Stanmore

Marylebone

Sandbanks

Chertsey, Surrey

Chipping Norton

Weybridge, Surrey

Kings Cross

Mayfair

Holland Park

Regents Park

Kensal Rise

Belgravia

Battersea

Dubai

DDRE Global sell multi-million pound homes. Picture: Netflix

These are places in the UK (apart from Dubai) that cost a fortune to live in. For example according to Zoopla the average house price in Mayfair is £5,203,021 and For Marylebone it's £1,745,025.

Inside Halcyon Hall, Radlett. Picture: Alamy

One specific place they filmed at was the glorious Halcyon Hall in Radlett, seen above.

Halcyon Hall is an iconic mansion settled in one of the most affluent parts of Hertfordshire, so it's no wonder it comes with £15 million price tag!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.