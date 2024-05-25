On Air Now
Where was Netflix's Buying London filmed? Here are all the specific filming locations and where the properties are located in the real estate reality TV show, including Halcyon Hall, Radlett.
Netflix's Buying London has us mesmerised, not only by the drama between agents, but by it's beautiful properties, stunning drone shots and oversea visits.
The show follows Daniel Daggers' talented team of agents at DDRE Global fighting to sell multi-million pound homes in central London. Along the way, we are whisked around areas like Mayfair and Battersea and given a behind-the-scenes look at luxurious apartments, elegantly decorated mansions and so much more.
For some of us the homes they showcase in the capital are the properties of dreams - and likely not the sort of dreams that come true (sorry!) - so we get a little nosey and want to know more.
To remedy the curiosity, here's a list of all of filming locations used in Buying London to display DDRE Global's epic property catalogue and the agents' lavish lives.
Despite the name, London wasn't the only location shown in Buying London's first season, although it was predominantly filmed there. Here's a full list of every filming location:
These are places in the UK (apart from Dubai) that cost a fortune to live in. For example according to Zoopla the average house price in Mayfair is £5,203,021 and For Marylebone it's £1,745,025.
One specific place they filmed at was the glorious Halcyon Hall in Radlett, seen above.
Halcyon Hall is an iconic mansion settled in one of the most affluent parts of Hertfordshire, so it's no wonder it comes with £15 million price tag!
