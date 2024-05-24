Who Is Rasa Bagdonaviciute? Get To Know The 'Buying London' Agent

Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Buying London's Rasa Bagdonaviciute including her age, net worth, her previous TV work and more.

If you've been watching Netflix's Buying London then you'd probably describe it as UK's Selling Sunset, with a glam cast and stunning properties it's nearly the same, but just with a lot less sunshine.

The real estate team at DDRE Global, led by property expert Daniel Daggers, includes lots of interesting characters including Oli Hamilton, Made In Chelsea's Rosi Walden and broadcast journalist Olivia Wayne but one cast member who's likely caught your eye is Rasa Bagdonaviciute.

Netflix says she is always "at the heart of the office politics" and "never shies away from confrontation," so she's definitely one of the more feisty characters on this already bold team. You may even recognise Rasa from a previous TV show, so let's find out more about the stylish real estate agent.

Picture: Netflix

Who is Buying London's Rasa Bagdonaviciute?

Rasa is a real estate agent on the cast of Buying London who joined DDRE Global as a Prime Real Estate Advisor in 2022 and has worked there ever since.

She studied international law at university in her home country Lithuania and graduated in 2011. According to her LinkedIn, she's had one other property role but before joining Daniel's team she worked mainly in customer relations.

Recently, she revealed that she has enrolled in a real estate finance and economics course at the London School of Economics.

She said so far it has been "demanding" due to English not being her first language but she said: "I’m navigating a critical period of personal and professional growth, aiming to catch up and hopefully lead in my field."

Picture: Getty

How old is Rasa Bagdonaviciute?

Rasa is 35 years old and has already made a name for herself in the world of luxury estate.

Where is Rasa Bagdonaviciute from?

The real estate agent is originally from Lithuania but now resides in the UK. She's travelled all over the world and even worked in Dubai for some time.

What TV shows has Rasa Bagdonaviciute been on?

Rasa is no stranger to real estate reality TV, in 2023 she starred in Channel 4's Selling Super Houses, a competition show which saw eight contestants take part in challenges to demonstrate their real estate knowledge.

Although she did not win, Rasa is back on the big screen with Buying London to showcase her skills.

Introducing Netflix's Buying London cast

What is Rasa Bagdonaviciute's net worth?

The Buying London star's net worth isn't public knowledge but she sells million-pound homes for a living plus works with major brands on her Insta, so she's likely worth a good few (million?) quid.

She's worked with high-end brands like Versace and is rarely seen without a Hermès Birkin bag... so you can deduce from that what you will.

