MAFS’ Lucinda Light Adds More UK Live Shows Amid Timothy Smith Drama

18 June 2024, 16:46

Lucinda has extended date for her tour of UK and Ireland
Lucinda has extended date for her tour of UK and Ireland. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram: @lucindaslight

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Lucinda Light has revealed she’s extended her tour of the UK and Ireland after high demand sold out her August live shows.

MAFS Australia fans may or may not be aware but fan favourite legend, Lucinda Light will be touring the UK and Ireland in 2024.

The reality star rose to fame on this year's version of Married At First Sight Australia where the experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aitken paired her up with Timothy Smith.

The pair went through huge ups and downs in the experiment but eventually managed to find a comfortable friendship between them and left the experiment before Final Vows.

The two were in the headlines recently as it seems now, one year after the experiment ended, their friendship has crumbled as they blocked each other on Instagram and Timothy has refused to speak about it to the general public.

Lucinda and Timothy were paired with one another in the social experiment
Lucinda and Timothy were paired with one another in the social experiment. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram: @lucindaslight

But since leaving the experiment Lucinda’s career has taken off. Not only is her follower count sitting at a very healthy 645, 000, but she’s also expanded her business and even taken herself on tour.

The show dubbed ‘An Evening with Lucinda Light’ originally released tickets for the UK and Ireland in August but after selling out, Lucinda has now announced she will be adding 13 new shows to her tour over two more months.

Uploading a video to her Instagram, the reality star shared the news, "Hello gorgeous friends in the UK and Ireland," she wrote in her caption.

"I'm thrilled to announce that tickets for my October and November tours are now on sale! After a sold-out tour in August, with many of you missing out on tickets, I knew I had to return. Get your tickets through the link in my bio.”

"I can't wait to meet you, share love, stories, fun, and some truly valuable tools on emotional intelligence."

Lucinda's original August run of shows completely sold out
Lucinda's original August run of shows completely sold out. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight

Lucinda will be adding shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cambridge, York, Bexhill, Bournemouth, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Dublin, and Belfast over October and November this year.

Speaking to AEG, Lucinda said: “Returning to the UK feels like a homecoming. I’m absolutely thrilled by the incredible response to my tour, which sold out in days. Due to popular demand, I’ll be back in October and November to play 13 theatres including Ireland!”

“My dreams are coming true, and I have so much love to share. See you soon, Blighty!”

But what can fans expect from Lucinda’s live show? Well as an expert in Emotional Intelligence, she plans to help the audience gain a toolkit in grounding exercises, but if you’re a MAFS fan and hoping for some show content, then fear not, there will be a lot of that as well.

Reportedly Lucinda will be speaking about her experience on MAFS Australia and what she learnt along the way. On top of that, there will be an interaction Q&A at the end of the show.

If you’re a diehard Lucinda fan then there’s even more good news, you can actually buy meet and greet tickets, where you’ll be able to spend some personal time with the legend before her show in your city.

