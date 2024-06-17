MAFS Timothy Speaks Out About Blocking Lucinda Light On Instagram

17 June 2024, 13:10

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light appeared on MAFS Australia 2024
Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light appeared on MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight/Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Australia’s Timothy and Lucinda made headlines after blocking one another on Instagram earlier in June and now Timothy has spoken out about why.

MAFS Australias Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light were fan favourites during the 2024 season of the show, where the unlikely duo may not have found romance, but they did establish a really strong friendship… or so we thought.

But earlier in June, fans noticed that both Lucinda and Timothy had blocked one another on Instagram and the last time Timothy had appeared on Lucinda’s feed was back in April. So what happened?

It was reported that things like envy and jealousy had split the friendship, whilst some rumours swirled that it was Lucinda who was no longer putting enough time and effort into her friendships, but now Timothy’s made the moves to address the rumours.

MAFS Lucinda and Timothy both chose to leave the experiment before final vows
MAFS Lucinda and Timothy both chose to leave the experiment before final vows. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight

Uploading a 9-minute video on TikTok, Timothy discussed a previous video he had uploaded which had sparked the initial rumours that the pair had had a falling out.

In that video, Timothy discusses cutting toxic people out of your life and that combined with the unfollowing had fans connecting to the two events, but Timothy revealed in his latest video that they had nothing to do with one another.

He then goes on to address the elephant in the room, the fact that Lucinda and he blocked one another. “We sign up on a contract [on MAFS] where you get to see everything in our life, nothing is off limits,” he attempted to explain.

“That’s the authenticity, If you stick with it, and let everyone see everything the show can be a really positive thing.”

MAFS' Timothy and Lucinda were paired by the experts in 2024
MAFS' Timothy and Lucinda were paired by the experts in 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

Unfortunately, Timothy was not interested in airing their dirty laundry and decided to keep his cards close to his chest.

“So whatever has happened behind the scenes, I’m always going to keep that private. And in regards to the online articles about jealousy and about this and that they are all off the mark. But in saying that I will keep ‘why’ private,” he revealed.

Timothy then revealed that only a handful of people actually know what went down between them, “There are only three or four people that know. And that’s where I’m going to leave it. I wish Lu all the best in the future and there is no question that sometimes people’s paths take different directions. And that’s where it is.”

