Second MAFS UK reunion special confirmed with major Kieran and Kristina drama

3 December 2024, 17:27

Adam has confirmed that the reunion part 2 will air in February
Adam has confirmed that the reunion part 2 will air in February. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Adam Nightingale has confirmed that a second reunion episode has been filmed and will be released in 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK’s 2024 season gave the UK some of the best of reality television the world has to offer and now there's confirmation that a second reunion special has been filmed with the cast.

The experts, Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas were brought back this season to whip the couples into shape in order to establish healthy relationships, but for some, their relationships weren't salvageable.

Audiences were not left wanting after watching the likes of Alex and Holly, Emma and Caspar, Luke and Amy, Polly and Adam, Kristina and Kieran, Ryan and Sionainn, Ross and Sacha, Hannah and Stephen, Eve and Charlie and Orson and Richelle face the ups and downs of marriage.

Even our beloved Nathan and Lacey split after the social experiment, meaning none of the couples from the 2024 series were successful in finding love with one another.

Married At First Sight UK started on the 16th of September 2024
Married At First Sight UK started on the 16th of September 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Channel 4 has still reportedly filmed a second reunion that brought the heartbroken cast back for more drama, according to Adam.

In an interview with fashion brand House of Cavani, Nathan and Adam were asked whether they wore any Cavani on the show, Adam revealed he wore a suit by them in something that was recently filmed. “But it’s not out yet, it’ll come out in Feb,” he said.

Assuming the reunion was filmed over the last month - since the show finished airing - there would be a lot of drama for the cast to catch up on.

Polly and Adam, Sionainn and Ryan, Hannah and Stephen, Richelle and Orson all don’t appear to be on speaking terms with one another. Emma has also confirmed that Caspar no longer speaks to her, though she’d like to be friends with him.

Amy admits she was unhappy with Luke's decision to speak about their sex lives
Amy admits she was unhappy with Luke's decision to speak about their sex lives. Picture: Channel 4

Amy and Luke ended on bad terms, and Holly and Alex fuelled rumours they had gotten back together, however, Holly has since nipped them in the bud. To make matters more dramatic, Ross was reportedly ignoring producers and had no interest in being in the reunion filming alongside Sacha.

But wait, it gets so much worse for fan-favourite couple Kieran and Kristina, who ended things on a heartbreaking note in the first reunion. It’s been reported that Kieran and 2023 MAFS bride Erica Roberts got together after filming of the 2024 series took place. Not only that, but Erica is said to have joined the cast at the second reunion.

Fans felt that the experts had done a good job matching Kristina with Kieran
Fans felt that the experts had done a good job matching Kristina with Kieran. Picture: Channel 4

Reportedly Erica revealed she and Kieran kissed and it “left Kristina and other cast members gobsmacked.”

A source claiming to be Erica’s friend spoke to the tabloids saying: “Erica felt like Kristina needed to know. The kiss happened after MAFS had filmed and Kristina and Kieran had already called it quits, but the revelation still sent shockwaves through the room. Poor Kristina was stunned.”

The recent filming of the second reunion special is expected to be the first time Kieran and Kristina met up again since the first reunion. A lot of drama has been promised, but fans will have to wait until February for the payoff.

Erica Roberts reportedly will attend the second reunion special
Erica Roberts reportedly will attend the second reunion special. Picture: Instagram: @ericarobertss_

