MAFS UK Erica Roberts: The ‘Intruder’ Bride’s Age, Instagram And Career

12 October 2023, 16:13

Erica from Married At First Sight
Erica from Married At First Sight. Picture: E4
Ever since the new contestants Erica Robert and Jordan Gayle joined the Married At First Sight social experiment as ‘intruders’ there has been a fair bit of drama.

But that’s part of the reason why we love MAFSUK so much, right? The show wouldn’t be the same – or half as entertaining without some drama.

Erica and Jordan were one of two new couples joining the show as ‘intruders.’ After their marriage ceremonies and honeymoons they joined the other contestants to take part in those explosive dinner parties that we have come to love so much.

The other 'intruder' couple was Bianca and JJ, who initially didn't seem as well matched as Erica and Jordan, though only time will tell if the matches really do end up working.

After tying the knot, Erica and personal trainer Jordan jetted off on honeymoon to a resort in Antigua where they could get to know each other. They enjoyed couples massages, scenic executions and a romantic dinner to celebrate Erica’s birthday.

As Jordan got to know his bride, viewers were equally curious about Erica. So Let’s see what we know about her including her age, Instagram and job outside MAFS.

Married At First Sight new couples enter the experiment

How old is Erica Roberts?

Erica from Married At First Sight is 25 years old
Erica from Married At First Sight is 25 years old. Picture: E4

Erica is 25-years-old and from the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

She told viewers that she joined the experience because her “love life was a shambles.”

She admitted she was “completely going for the wrong kind of guys,” but have the experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas done a better job when they paired her up with Jordan?

Their honeymoon certainly looked idyllic and sparks seemed to fly between the two. After her birthday celebration, Erica said it was her “ideal birthday, I genuinely couldn't have asked for any more.”

What is Married At First Sight Erica's job?

Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight
Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

Erica actually has two jobs - she’s a dance teacher and social media manager.

Erica said she was getting “a lot of mean-girl energy” from some of her fellow contestants after she joined the show late. “You will see on the show that it might get a bit heated,” she told our friends at Heart.

Unsurprisingly, she then went on to say that she “really struggled bonding with the group. I didn't really gel with much of the group after that."

What is Erica from Married At First Sight's Instagram?

You can find Erica's Instagram as @ericarobertss_ where she posts pics of outfits, holidays and besties.

Unlike other contestants, Erica does seem to have a few snaps of her husband Jordan on her profile and perhaps even a bigger clue as to their relationship status, the pair still follow each other on Instagram.

As a social media manager Erica surely knows what message this is sending out so perhaps there is hope that this couple may have made it through the MAFS process and found love with each other. Only time will tell, as the relationship status of the couples aren’t revealed until after the final episode is aired.

