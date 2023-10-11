Married At First Sight UK: Who Is JJ Slater's Ex Girlfriend Kelsie Jean Smeby?

11 October 2023, 14:25

JJ married Bianca on MAFS UK
JJ married Bianca on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/E4

By Fong Chau

He may have only been on Married At First Sight for a few episodes, but fashion entrepreneur JJ Slater has set tongues wagging.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The newcomer entered the experiment on 5th October as an ‘intruder groom’ when he tied the knot with Bianca Petronzi.

Though Bianca seemed visibly chuffed by the match, JJ – whose real name is John Joe – was a little more hesitant. He told his friends that 30-year-old hairdresser Bianca ‘wasn’t his usual type’ even though she was ‘pretty.’ He said: “I don't want to sound disappointed, but it wasn't love at first sight... It is difficult because she is a nice girl, but she isn't like the girls that I usually go for.”

So what is JJ’s “usual type”? During Married At First Sight JJ revealed his ex “was a Victoria's Secret model and amazing to look at.” But that relationship ended in heartache for him as she reportedly cheated on him. Despite the pain he said: “I loved going out with her, she was really, really, really pretty and the relationship was pretty wild.”

Married At First Sight new couples enter the experiment

Who is the mystery model that broke the heart of Essex boy JJ? It appears to be none other than Victoria’s Secret model Kelsie Jean Smeby.

Who is Kelsie Jean Smeby?

The Victoria’s Secret model Kelsie Jean Smeby is part Norwegian and part Italian. She moved to LA when she was 18 to pursue her career in modelling. A move that seems to have proved successful.

The model and influencer has one million followers on Instagram but her ex JJ is suspiciously absent from her profile. She doesn’t have any pictures of him on there and neither does she follow him.

Instead she seems to use her profile to promote her modelling career, including a giant image of her face, illuminated on the side of a building in Saudi Arabia. As well as Victoria's Secret, Kelsie Jean Smeby models for fashion brands Guess and Fashion Nova.

Her fashion credentials are no surprise, as it's already been revealed JJ hung out with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid during his time spent working in LA.

Did JJ date Ella Barnes from Love Island?

Ella Barnes attends the World Premiere of "Sumotherhood"
Ella Barnes also dated JJ Slater. Picture: Getty

Kelsie isn’t the only famous face that JJ has dated. He confirmed to Heat that he also went out with Ella Barnes from Love Island. When asked, he told reporters: “We've dated on and off for like 3 years.”

The pair appear to be on good terms, and despite the long time period JJ said their dalliance was never serious: “It was never a relationship. We’re friends and we’ve dated in the past.”

Are JJ and Bianca still together?

JJ and Bianca on Married At First Sight
JJ and Bianca on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

Though their current relationship status is unknown as current contestants aren’t allowed to spill the beans until after the final episode has aired, Bianca did share some of her thoughts on Instagram when her episode aired.

Posting on Instagram Stories she said “It wasn’t the easiest watch for me but we’re just 2 strangers who had just met so it was extremely overwhelming.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Big Brother is back for 2023

Big Brother 2023 Line-Up: Meet The Housemates

MAFS UK is set to take over our screens this autumn on E4

What Days Is Married At First Sight UK On TV And What Time?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film is coming to cinemas

The Eras Tour Film Duration: How Long Is The Movie?

Brad Skelly was kicked off of MAFS UK

Why Was Brad Kicked Off Married At First Sight?

Selling Sunset series seven comes out in November

Selling Sunset Season 7: Release Date, Cast & What Happens Next

Brad Skelly was asked to leave MAFS UK

MAFS UK: Shona Breaks Silence On Brad’s ‘Inexcusable’ Behaviour

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Some Big Brother housemates have been on TV before

Where You’ve Seen The Big Brother 2023 Housemates Before

Brand and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023

MAFS UK 2023: Are Shona And Brad Still Together?

MAFS UK: Brad and Shona have reportedly split

Married At First Sight UK: Brad And Shona Have Split And He’s Already Moved On

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits