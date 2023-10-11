Married At First Sight UK: Who Is JJ Slater's Ex Girlfriend Kelsie Jean Smeby?

JJ married Bianca on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/E4

By Fong Chau

He may have only been on Married At First Sight for a few episodes, but fashion entrepreneur JJ Slater has set tongues wagging.

The newcomer entered the experiment on 5th October as an ‘intruder groom’ when he tied the knot with Bianca Petronzi.

Though Bianca seemed visibly chuffed by the match, JJ – whose real name is John Joe – was a little more hesitant. He told his friends that 30-year-old hairdresser Bianca ‘wasn’t his usual type’ even though she was ‘pretty.’ He said: “I don't want to sound disappointed, but it wasn't love at first sight... It is difficult because she is a nice girl, but she isn't like the girls that I usually go for.”

So what is JJ’s “usual type”? During Married At First Sight JJ revealed his ex “was a Victoria's Secret model and amazing to look at.” But that relationship ended in heartache for him as she reportedly cheated on him. Despite the pain he said: “I loved going out with her, she was really, really, really pretty and the relationship was pretty wild.”

Who is the mystery model that broke the heart of Essex boy JJ? It appears to be none other than Victoria’s Secret model Kelsie Jean Smeby.

Who is Kelsie Jean Smeby?

The Victoria’s Secret model Kelsie Jean Smeby is part Norwegian and part Italian. She moved to LA when she was 18 to pursue her career in modelling. A move that seems to have proved successful.

The model and influencer has one million followers on Instagram but her ex JJ is suspiciously absent from her profile. She doesn’t have any pictures of him on there and neither does she follow him.

Instead she seems to use her profile to promote her modelling career, including a giant image of her face, illuminated on the side of a building in Saudi Arabia. As well as Victoria's Secret, Kelsie Jean Smeby models for fashion brands Guess and Fashion Nova.

Her fashion credentials are no surprise, as it's already been revealed JJ hung out with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid during his time spent working in LA.

Did JJ date Ella Barnes from Love Island?

Ella Barnes also dated JJ Slater. Picture: Getty

Kelsie isn’t the only famous face that JJ has dated. He confirmed to Heat that he also went out with Ella Barnes from Love Island. When asked, he told reporters: “We've dated on and off for like 3 years.”

The pair appear to be on good terms, and despite the long time period JJ said their dalliance was never serious: “It was never a relationship. We’re friends and we’ve dated in the past.”

Are JJ and Bianca still together?

JJ and Bianca on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

Though their current relationship status is unknown as current contestants aren’t allowed to spill the beans until after the final episode has aired, Bianca did share some of her thoughts on Instagram when her episode aired.

Posting on Instagram Stories she said “It wasn’t the easiest watch for me but we’re just 2 strangers who had just met so it was extremely overwhelming.”

