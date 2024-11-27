MAFS UK's Holly reveals Alex relationship status amid second split rumours

The experts paired Holly and Alex in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram: @hollylouiseditchfield/alexander.henry_

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Holly Ditchfield and Alex Henry called it quits during the show, but did they get back together after filming? Holly confirms the truth.

Married at First Sight UK’s Holly Ditchfield and Alex Henry were at the centre of a lot of the drama whilst they appeared in the 2024 series of the reality dating show.

The experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, thought the pair would complement each other with their passionate personalities but fans thought otherwise and felt the couple were mismatched from day one.

After both Alex and Holly dramatically wrote ‘leave’ in the penultimate week of the social experiment, the couple seemingly reconnected after filming ended.

Rumours spread that Alex and Holly had reignited their relationship . Picture: Instagram: @alexander.henry_

Not only were the two photographed on a night out holding hands and kissing, but Alex even took to his own social media to tease his followers about how the pair were seemingly giving it another go.

But it seems like it was all a misunderstanding, as Holly’s now taken to her own socials to clear up that she and Alex were never attempting to rekindle their relationship in a romantic way.

During a small Q&A where Holly was answering questions on her Instagram stories, a fan submitted a question which read: “Why did you split up again with Alex?”

Holly has cleared up rumours about her and Alex. Picture: Instagram: @hollylouiseditchfield

The fan was possibly referring to the fact that neither Alex nor Holly had been posting about one another since the series finished broadcasting on television. After all the ‘rekindling’ rumours spread on the internet, it seemed like they had broken up again.

In response, Holly simply replied: “We was never back together, we was working on a friendship.”

Holly clearly states that since leaving the show, while she and Alex have hung out, they were never trying to get back together. They were just working on building a friendship.

Naturally, fans may find this confusing. Earlier in November, Alex posted a series of Instagram stories that seemed to heavily suggest otherwise.

Alex uploaded stories on his Instagram seemingly confirming his relationship. Picture: Instagram: @alexander.henry_

Not only did he reshare the paparazzi picture of himself and Holly canoodling, but in his own Q&A after a fan told him: “Knew it wasn’t the end of you and Holly!”. Alex replied: “When someone leaves in anger, they aren’t done. When they leave in peace, be scared.”

But when another fan asked him, “Will you marry me?”, Alex replied by posting the song ‘Already Taken’ by Trey Songz, essentially saying that he was a taken man.

Perhaps he was talking about another woman, or maybe Alex was just having a bit of fun with his fans. But Holly couldn’t have been clearer with where she and Alex now stand. Friends, not lovers.

Alex and Holly's on-screen marriage was a rollercoaster of emotions. Picture: Channel 4

